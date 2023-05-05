We have a sacred code in the military: Never leave your brothers, or sisters, behind. Even though I left the service three decades ago, I still live by that code. That’s why I’m speaking out and calling for expanded home care services to support veterans throughout Montana and our nation.

Our veteran population is rapidly aging, and the vast majority would strongly prefer to live in their own homes. But because of limited program options and a crisis-level caregiver shortage, thousands of veterans and their families cannot find the home care services they desperately need.

My family has several generations of soldiers, so service is in our blood. My father was in Korea, and my son and I served in the U.S. Air Force. During my time in the military from 1979 until 1995, I worked as an aircraft mechanic in Saudi Arabia, Iceland, Greenland, Germany and at Malmstrom Air Force Base here in Montana.

After the Air Force, I still wanted to serve others and contribute to my community, so I became a home care worker for seniors and people with disabilities. I supported my clients with all their daily activities so they could live at home with dignity. I would get them up in the morning, help them with bathing and getting dressed, feed them, take them to doctor’s appointments and do their grocery shopping.

I’m retired from home care work now, but in my free time I still help out a couple of neighbors who are fellow veterans with yard work and tasks around their houses. One of those neighbors is a Navy veteran in his 70s, and the other is a Marine Corps vet who suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder caused by his combat experiences. I’ve stepped in to help my neighbors in part because it’s very difficult for them to find paid home care workers.

This difficulty with accessing in-home care services is shared by veterans and their families across the country. Miserably low wages and a lack of basic benefits have created a severe workforce shortage. The inability to recruit and retain people in the home care field has only been worsened by the pandemic, inflation and rising wages in other industries.

Another challenge is the limited number of home care program options for veterans. Right now it’s very hard for many veterans to choose family members, friends or fellow vets to be their paid caregivers. That has further restricted the pool of available workers, especially in more rural states like ours.

Meanwhile, the demand for home care services is skyrocketing as the veteran population grows older. Montana has one of the highest per-capita populations of veterans in the entire country. There are about 92,000 vets in our state, half are 65 or older, and 30% have disabilities.

Veterans’ disabilities can be both visible and hidden. I volunteer with a suicide prevention program for vets, so I constantly see their struggles with mental health issues. Home care workers are absolutely essential for veterans’ mental well-being in addition to their physical health. Oftentimes, veterans don’t have any family members or anyone else to check in on them, and they can become very isolated and lonely. Home health aides are valued companions who can lift their clients’ spirits as well as spot any medical issues so they can be addressed before becoming emergencies.

Providing veterans with the ability to be well cared for in their own homes — by workers who have good, middle-class jobs — would create more stability for entire communities. Investing in home care is also fiscally responsible, because it costs less than expensive nursing homes due to lower overhead.

There’s a saying among soldiers, “I got your 6,” meaning I got your back. We have to show our veterans that we have their backs by ensuring they can receive the quality, compassionate home care they deserve.