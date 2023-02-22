Yellowstone’s wild bison were declared our national mammal in 2016 and are of international significance. They are the only bison herd in the United States that has been largely influenced by evolutionary processes like predators, drought, harsh winters, and other non-human selective factors.

Nearly all bison herds, including those on tribal lands and other national park and wildlife refuges, have been domesticated and are treated more like cattle than wild animals.

Yet every year Yellowstone bison are slaughtered. Ostensibly the reason for the annual bison slaughter is that Yellowstone animals “might” transmit brucellosis to cattle. The reality is that the threat from bison is greatly exaggerated.

Though a number of ranch cattle herds have been infected with brucellosis, in all cases, the transmission was due to elk.

Yellowstone bison are being degraded by many sources, including NPS capture and slaughter policies done to appease the Montana livestock industry.

However, on-going slaughter by tribal people currently has the biggest consequences for the bison’s ecology and genetics. As I write this, at least 800 bison have been allegedly shot by various tribes as they attempt to move out of Yellowstone National Park on to other federal lands.

The annual massacre of Yellowstone bison is biologically degrading the herd. Yellowstone's bison went through a genetic bottleneck in the last 1800s when only approximately 50 animals were left in the park.

Each time the herd is reduced it limits the potential genetic diversity of the herd.

Furthermore, the removal of bison by the tribes (and NPS) is essentially “strip-mining” the park’s biomass. The bison slaughtered and removed from the land are animals that could potentially feed grizzlies, wolves and other scavengers.

Tribal hunting (as well as NPS capture and slaughter, etc.) are killing the very bison that tend to migrate, thus affecting bison evolution.

Finally, the animals killed by human slaughter are not the same as the selective process of predators, harsh weather, or any other natural evolutionary process. Many of the animals killed are the prime bison in the herd.

What is particularly shameful is that this tribal carnage is supported by groups like the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, National Parks and Conservation, and Buffalo Field Campaign who actively advocate for tribal slaughter or are silent in the face of it.

Coastal tribes once cut down redwoods for housing and canoes at one time. Imagine if, for some reason, the last old-growth redwood trees (also of international significance) were being cut down. Would you feel any better about this destruction if tribes were doing the logging?

Some claim that ceded lands in treaties give Indians the authority to slaughter Yellowstone’s bison. I am not a lawyer and I may be misinterpreting things, but a careful reading of treaties shows most tribes ceded lands do not reach Yellowstone National Park.

The Nez Perce tribe’s ceded lands, for instance, end at the Idaho-Montana border. Similar limits on ceded territory exist for nearly all tribes participating in the killings.

There are numerous places on public lands surrounding Yellowstone where wild bison could roam. They should be encouraged to use these lands rather than destroy them. The transfer of Yellowstone bison to other public lands like Montana’s Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge or to Forest Service lands in the Upper Green River area of Wyoming is also an option.

Yellowstone wild bison are part of the global biological heritage. They are more than fodder for guns or even food. No one needs to kill a bison to survive.

We must start to treat Yellowstone bison as the matchless legacy and global heritage they represent.