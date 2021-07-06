George Ochenski: Tester and Daines, ExxonMobil’s Senate puppets

The revelations from the recordings are absolutely shocking as two of Exxon’s lobbyists bragged about their exercise of power over the senators and their victories during the Trump administration that were “probably worth billions to Exxon.”

In McCoy’s own words: “When you have an opportunity to talk to a member of Congress, I liken it to fishing, right? You know you have bait, you throw that bait out. And they say: ‘Oh, you want to talk about infrastructure, yeah.’ And then you start to reel them in and you start to have these conversations about federal leasing programs, you start to have these conversations about a carbon tax. You know, it’s all these opportunities that you use and to use the fishing analogy again just to kind of reel them in.”

He went on to say: “I make sure I get them the right information that they need so they look good. And then they help me out. They’re a captive audience. They know they need you. And I need them.” He went on to elucidate how they can ask “to introduce this bill,” “make a floor statement” or “send a letter” adding: “You name it, we’ve asked for everything.”