George Ochenski: Legislature leaves town, litigation follows

Anyone who’s ever seen a circus roll through town can tell you there are a lot of “droppings” to clean up behind the elephants. Montana’s legislative circus and the GOP elephant parade left town late last week and there are so many unconstitutional “droppings” it’ll take years for the lawyers and judicial system to clean ’em up.

History will likely find the 2021 Montana legislative session passed more unconstitutional bills — and Gov. Greg Gianforte signed them into law — than any session in recent memory. In some ways, it’s understandable that the solid Republican majorities — and the GOP’s sweep of statewide elected offices — imbued them with the impression they had been given a mandate to do whatever they wanted. Add in the rage over having their head elephant tossed out of the White House by the American voters who’d had enough of his reality-TV presidency, and it was a potent mix for some extremely poor judgment.

Unfortunately, that rage found its outlet in a host of measures that amount to little more than personal grievances given the power of law — at least for a little while. What they really could have used, however, was a serious tutoring in how government works in the United States, the reality of federal supremacy, and the necessity to adhere to the rights and limitations enumerated in both the state and federal constitutions.