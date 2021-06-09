George Ochenski: It’s time to quit advertising Montana

Every governor in recent memory, Democrat or Republican, has jumped on the “market Montana” bandwagon and spent millions of dollars inviting any and all to “come to Montana.” Despite the fact that Montanans have a very well-deserved reputation for being kind and welcoming people, the reality is that our concepts of “elbow room” — as well as our ability to live and recreate in our own state — are increasingly diminished by the flood of in-migrants and tourists who do not show respect for Montanans, our environment or our state. Viewing the situation objectively, it’s time to quit advertising Montana and spend the advertising money — along with a lot more — dealing with the impacts past advertising has wrought.

It’s not hyperbole to say many long-time Montanans are alarmed at what is happening to our state. Suddenly, home prices are so far out of reach for Montanans it’s almost impossible for young couples to buy a home and raise a family. And while Montana’s average home price now soars upward, the per capita income for working Montana jobs has remained seriously behind skyrocketing home and land prices.