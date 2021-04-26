George Ochenski: Gianforte dead wrong on bison

Last week Montana’s Gov. Greg Gianforte, in a stunning display of historic ignorance and political arrogance, decided to unilaterally put an end to an effort allowing Yellowstone Park’s wandering bison to be distributed to Tribal Nations and federal lands in Montana.

While claiming he was “protecting Montana’s ranchers,” the real effect of his action was to foolishly throw more than 20 years of hard work by legislators, biologists, federal and state agencies, ranchers, conservationists and Tribal Nations in the garbage can — and undoubtedly returning Montana to national and worldwide scorn for its senseless and brutal attacks on the nation’s last wild bison.

Those Montanans who were here in the 80s — which Gianforte was not — will recall the shame that descended on our state when pictures of bloody bison slaughtered in the snow showed up on the front pages of papers around the world. They were mercilessly shot down for the great crime of simply wandering out of Yellowstone National Park in search of forage and less harsh calving grounds.