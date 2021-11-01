George Ochenski: Climate denial killing our future

Lately it’s President Biden who, in their pitiful partisan attacks, is somehow held responsible for the societal and economic impacts from these Acts of Nature that are, in truth, promulgated by their own myopic climate policies. While more than happy to point out the current higher fuel costs, they offer no realistic options except the same prescription that got us here and has led to massive environmental damage — drill, mine, and burn more fossil fuels while continuing to deny the inescapable evidence that doing so will only increase our problems.

They say doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome is the definition of insanity — and one would be hard-pressed to argue that our current dead-end path on dealing with our own pollution-caused problems is anything but insane. When 99 percent of the world’s scientists agree that we have to reduce our fossil fuel use and increase our renewable energy use or we’ll perish, one might just think there could be some actionable truth there.

And indeed, there is. IF (big if) our politicians weren’t so busy beating each other up while kowtowing to their fossil fuel contributors, they might just figure out it’s long past time to cease the subsidies for fossil fuels and invest those billions of dollars a year in renewables.