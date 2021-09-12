FROM THE EDITOR: When remembrance stands next to denial

The Thursday morning traffic on Front Street was ripping along, not too worried about the speed limit or the impending Main Street traffic light. It was a typical Butte passing show, lots of newish Suburbans and F150s and 4-Runners, a few elderly sedans and more than a few Montana millennials rolling loud in lifted pickups, their stereos and exhaust pipes competing for decibel dominance.

A few of the passing drivers must have wondered about the little clump of people standing in the parking lot in front of the modest brick building that houses the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department.

It wasn't a big crowd, maybe 50 or 60 all told, all masked up. You couldn't tell from the road, but they were straining to hear over the engine noise and the every-three-minutes squeal of brakes as the traffic light lost its sense of humor and glowed red.

They were listening to Patrick Beretta, and somehow the priest's words, enunciated perfectly at shouting volume, managed to project calm. The words were plump, like sofa cushions, filled with comfort.

"Human beings heal hurt not by forgetting. We heal by remembering," he said. "This morning we remember the people whom we loved and lost. We are a small community, so their loss is a personal journey for all of us."