Fritz Daily: Promoting the use of rare earth elements from the Berkeley Pit

From a water sample supplied by the Bureau of Mines, University of West Virginia research documents that Berkeley Pit water contains 10 times the amount of necessary “rare earth elements/minerals” than it has ever discovered elsewhere in its research. These rare earth elements may also be prevalent in the mine dumps on the Butte Hill.

The elements are necessary for the development of new technologies like cell phones, wind turbines, computers and most importantly for the military equipment needed for the defense of our great country.

At present, the use of rare earth elements needed to enhance the advancement of new and innovative technologies is currently done in China and elsewhere. Butte, unlike many other communities, possesses the three main ingredients to be a global leader in promoting that goal: rare earth elements, water and power. We are also fortunate to have Montana Tech, the Bureau of Mines and leaders from Montana Resources at our disposal to lead the charge. A new processing plant, along with a possible new treatment plant, would be necessary for Butte to become that leader, thus creating good-paying jobs.

Mark Thompson of Montana Resources says, “Wouldn’t it be something if we as a community could ‘circle back’ from our contribution to providing the materials to defend this country during times of war to once again provide the valuable ‘rare earth elements’ in the Berkeley to enhance the use of new technologies needed today?”

John Metesh, director of the Montana Bureau of Mines recently wrote a fact sheet, “Potential Sources of Critical Mineral Commodities in Montana,” where he says: “These critical mineral commodities are essential to national security and the U.S. economy. These commodities are used to manufacture everything from electric batteries to computer and car parts to military equipment.”

Don Peoples, a Butte and Montana political leader recently wrote, “I have a feeling that the new rare earth component is going be a huge factor in our future. Thank God that we didn’t let the mining industry die after the closure of the smelter and the shutdown of mining. We had a great team that would not let that happen. I am so happy that we were major players on that team of great people.”

For the past 40+ years of my active involvement in cleanup of the Berkeley, I have continually asked the question: Is the situation with Butte Superfund issues, including the Berkeley Pit, Silver Bow Creek and the Butte Hill, a problem or an opportunity? The answer to that question is, it is both.

While the Berkeley Pit is still an ecological timebomb and the clock is ticking, and a proper cleanup is essential for our future, let’s focus on:

Promoting the use of “rare earth elements” from the Berkeley Pit and mine dumps. The added value of using “rare earth elements” presents a unique proposal for using the water.

Completing a quality cleanup and restoration of Butte’s Silver Bow Creek, including creating a quality meandering creek flowing through the community.

Discharging treated Berkeley Pit water at Texas Avenue, where Butte Silver Bow owns the property and will determine the ultimate use of the water, instead of at Montana Street where it is currently being discharged and others will control that use.

Constructing a new civic center, hopefully funded by the Atlantic Richfield/British Petroleum Co., could go a long way in correcting some of the scars left by mining on our great community.

Over the years, and more recently, I have been criticized for my active involvement in Butte Superfund issues, and in particular, the need for transparency in the system. In response, I only do what I do because I care and want to make Butte a better economically and environmentally safe place to live.