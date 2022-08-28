Fritz Daily: Decisions made today will have forever consequences

“Butte Montana, the community that provided the ore to enable the United States to win WWI and WWII!”

Several years ago, I was requested to write a historical report concerning my involvement with Butte, Montana Superfund issues. While I do not know the ultimate significance of my involvement, I was told that because of my active involvement I not only have a responsibility, but I also have an obligation to document my historical involvement and to tell my story.

I wrote my story titled “The Berkeley Pit — an Ecological Time Bomb”. It is available at the Butte Archives. It is an historical report of the Silver Bow Creek Headwaters Coalition’s successful lawsuit on the cleanup of Siver Bow Creek.

One of the major obstacles and difficulty in becoming involved and offering constructive input in the process is the lack of transparency. Most if not “all” critical discussions have taken place “behind closed doors” with no public input. Obviously, a direct violation of the Montana Constitution that states "No person shall be deprived of the right to examine documents or to observe the deliberations of all public bodies or agencies of state government and its subdivisions.”

Butte Silver Bow must now renegotiate an agreement with the Atlantic Richfield/British Petroleum Company known as the Allocation Agreement. It is agreement basically designed to perform the operation and maintenance on the various Butte Superfund Sites when the Company no longer has a presence in the community. It required Butte Silver Bow to Support leaving the Parrot Tailings in place, and most importantly, denied the elected officials and County employees from speaking out on the issue.

Since the “confidentiality clause” on Superfund has been lifted, I would strongly encourage the Chief Executive and the Council of Commissioners to conduct all current negotiations with press and public included. Hire “expert outside legal counsel” to assist in these negotiations, and release all previous documents and notes pertaining to the past Allocation Agreement negotiations.

A brief summary of my thoughts:

1) I believe the cleanup and restoration of Silver Bow Creek — "The Last First Mile” through Butte, the Butte Hill, the Montana Pole Site, and Berkeley Pit are the most important issues facing the future of this great community.

2) Over 2500 Butte miners have given the “Ultimate Sacrifice” mining the minerals. In addition, thousands have been injured and suffered and died from “miners con”!

3) The British Petroleum Company/Atlantic Richfield Company is totally responsible for the cleanup!

4) A new Civic Center and creating a quality meandering Silver Bow Creek flowing through the community financed by the Atlantic Richfield/British Petroleum Company could go a long way in correcting some of the scars left environmentally, socially, and economically on my community.

5) Butte taxpayers are now going to pay one million dollars in the current budget to repave this area. This is wrong and is a definite requirement of Superfund cleanup!

6) Remove the pipeline from the Berkeley Pit Treatment Plant to Montana Street, installed by the EPA and Arco/BP. Thus, bypassing the Creek from Texas Avenue to Montana Street and preventing a proper cleanup of the Creek!

7) The Parrot Tailings area is now being properly cleaned and contaminated groundwater being removed. Sadly, the EPA and Arco/BP do not support this effort of a proper cleanup and restoration of the Creek and corridor from the Civic Center to Montana Street.

8) There is also a plume of contaminated water moving from this area under Butte Homes and a retirement home that must be addressed.

I don’t write this editorial to be critical of anyone. I just care and believe we must do better for the future of our great community. The Superfund decisions made today on the Berkeley Pit, Silver Bow Creek, the Montana Pole Site and the Butte Hill are forever decisions and will have forever consequences. It is imperative that we do things right!