Fritz Daily: Butte deserves better

Butte, Montana, the community that provided the ore to electrify the country and enabled the United States to win World War I and World War II! Over 2500 miners have paid the “ultimate sacrifice” and literally tens of thousands of miners were injured and contacted the Miners Con mining that ore!

When it comes to the environmental scars and issues related to Superfund cleanup and restoration, Butte deserves to be treated far better than we are being treated today.

Butte and our ancestors provided the ore to make this nation the great nation it is today. It is reported that 35% of the ore used in the World War II war effort came from Butte. Manganese mined in the Central Butte area, that has caused the subsidence in the area, was also a necessity of that war effort.

Using documented science and research, conducted primarily by the Montana Bureau of Mines since 2004, the EPA, state, Butte Silver Bow government, and the Atlantic Richfield/British Petroleum Company know exactly what is necessary to have a responsible cleanup of Silver Bow Creek and its corridor from Texas Avenue to Montana Street and through the Slag Canyon, the Butte Hill, and all of Butte in general. If we cannot trust the Bureau of Mines and their knowledge and expertise, who can we trust?

Since the early 1990s Butte has received extensive Superfund/cleanup research to determine the type and quality of cleanup required in Superfund and State laws and the Montana Constitution. It was reported in the Montana Standard that the State Department of Environmental Quality has now hired a Helena environmental firm to do additional research. My question would be — is the reason for the new study because EPA, the State, and Arco/BP have NOT received the results they wanted to receive, and they want to hire that new firm to get their desired results? Do they not want to know the truth as to what is necessary to have a proper cleanup?

As reported by the State of Montana — "The Parrot groundwater plume behind the Butte Civic Center, contains 15 times more copper, five times more lead and twice as much cadmium as the Berkeley Pit”. It is the most heavily contaminated mine water in the State and probably the entire United States. The EPA and Arco/BP still believe these contaminated tailings should remain as “waste in place” and they do not support their removal. The plume has also migrated under Butte Homes and a Disabled/Senior Citizen facility. Unbelievable!

In an agreement known as the Allocation Agreement in 2003 the Butte Silver Bow local government supported the Atlantic Richfield/British Petroleum Company and EPA in leaving the Parrot Tailings in place and agreeing to not allow the elected officials and County employees from using their “Constitutional Duty/Oath” in speaking out on the issue. How crazy was that? While they now support the removal, that’s one of the main reasons we are in the situation we are in today.

The EPA and Arco/BP, supported by the local government, installed a pipeline from the Berkeley Pit Treatment Plant to Montana Street, bypassing Silver Bow Creek from Texas Avenue to Montana Street. Thus, denying the residents and children of Butte a properly cleaned creek. To date, over 8 billion gallons of treated Berkeley Pit water has been discharged at Montana Street to Silver Bow Creek — allowing the children and residents of Missoula, and the farmers and ranchers along the way, the benefits of the water, while the Butte children and residents of Butte have been denied that benefit.

As Judge Newman wrote in the Silver Bow Creek Headwaters Coalition successful lawsuit against the State of Montana — “This litigation seeks to ensure that the State of Montana and its agencies follow the law”. “In this case the Plaintiffs stand in the shoes of government. They are seeking as a private attorney general to force the State to act appropriately with respect to the State’s waters held in trust for the public.”

Article IX Section 3 of the Montana Constitution States "All waters within the boundaries of the State are the property of the State, held in trust, for the use of its people.”

Section 3. Inalienable rights. All persons are born free and have certain inalienable rights. They include the right to a clean and healthful environment

Section 2. Reclamation. All lands disturbed by the taking of natural resources shall be reclaimed. The legislature shall provide effective requirements and standards for the reclamation of lands disturbed

Butte deserves better. Follow the law and the Constitution.

Fritz Daily of Butte, a former state legislator, is a longtime watchdog of Superfund cleanup in the Mining City.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0