Endorse the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal (copy)

This past snowmobile season started out a little slowly here in Lincoln. Snow was thin but stoke was high, and as soon as the clouds started dumping snow, we started riding. Snowmobiling is a way of life here; it's a family-friendly activity, a way to socialize with your friends, it gives us all an opportunity to blow off some steam while benefiting from great outdoor physical activity and is a great way to experience Montana wilderness in the winter.
As Lincoln and the surrounding area grows and changes, it's our hope that snowmobile access will grow and change right along with it for locals and visitors. That's why we've been at the table with the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal from the beginning — to make sure our access increases and trail mileage grows.
The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal (LPP) includes land management recommendations for 200,000 acres of Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest lands. For the Snow Warriors, those recommendations would equate to protecting snowmobile trails, and alleviating motorized access issues to our shared community trails. The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal offers long-term protection for our trails and shared public lands, encouraging volunteer efforts to be dedicated to maintenance needs and trail clearing activities.
For other public land recreation seasons, the LPP would designate previously logged and roaded areas for motorized use — increasing trail access for ATVs, side-by-sides and dirt bikes. It would also expand mountain bike access and preserve the great fishing we have in the Blackfoot River.
And for those types who enjoy a little quiet solitude without a motor power, the LPP would designate a new, 40,000-acre wilderness area on Nevada Mountain to the south of Lincoln, ensuring bear, elk, moose and more have plenty of room to safely roam.
Increased and enhanced recreation opportunities for Lincoln and all Montanans promote a healthier economy for our community as a whole. Snowmobilers from near and far head to Lincoln to sled, and most certainly stop and fuel up at the local gas station, grab a beer at a nearby bar, and dive into a burger at one of the many eateries in town. With more trails and easier access, hotel beds will fill up — keeping dozens of hardworking Lincoln residents working and the businesses that employ them strong.
The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal has broad support from not just the snowmobile community, but from timber products, local businesses, wilderness advocates and sportsmen. It's proof that Montanans of all stripes can still put their differences aside, focus on what we agree on, collectively be good stewards of our public lands, and get things done for our community that benefit everyone.
The Ponderosa Snow Warriors are proud to be at the table drafting the LPP. You too can get involved and endorse the proposal. Head over to www.lincolnprosperity.com and endorse what we've created today, for all Lincoln residents.
Forest Mercill is president and Victor Johnson and Ron Zarr are board members of Ponderosa Snow Warriors.