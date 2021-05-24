Endorse the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal (copy)

And for those types who enjoy a little quiet solitude without a motor power, the LPP would designate a new, 40,000-acre wilderness area on Nevada Mountain to the south of Lincoln, ensuring bear, elk, moose and more have plenty of room to safely roam.

Increased and enhanced recreation opportunities for Lincoln and all Montanans promote a healthier economy for our community as a whole. Snowmobilers from near and far head to Lincoln to sled, and most certainly stop and fuel up at the local gas station, grab a beer at a nearby bar, and dive into a burger at one of the many eateries in town. With more trails and easier access, hotel beds will fill up — keeping dozens of hardworking Lincoln residents working and the businesses that employ them strong.

The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal has broad support from not just the snowmobile community, but from timber products, local businesses, wilderness advocates and sportsmen. It's proof that Montanans of all stripes can still put their differences aside, focus on what we agree on, collectively be good stewards of our public lands, and get things done for our community that benefit everyone.

The Ponderosa Snow Warriors are proud to be at the table drafting the LPP. You too can get involved and endorse the proposal. Head over to www.lincolnprosperity.com and endorse what we've created today, for all Lincoln residents.

Forest Mercill is president and Victor Johnson and Ron Zarr are board members of Ponderosa Snow Warriors.

