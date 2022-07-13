Eileen Sheehy: Madison misquote causes confusion over Federalist 10's meaning

In his July 5 op-ed, Kendall Cotton attributed this line to James Madison: “The right to property is rooted in the right we have to the free use of our own mind and talents, which it is government’s job to protect.” Cotton claimed this line was in Madison’s famous essay the Federalist, No. 10.

The op-ed’s headline, “America — a country that was originally made possible by property rights,” accurately summarizes the centrality of the purported Madison quote to Cotton’s thesis.

However, the direct quotation that appeared in Kendall Cotton’s column does not appear in the Federalist 10.

It does appear, verbatim, as the introduction to an abridged version of the Federalist 10 on a web page titled "Vindicating the Founders: Race, Sex, Class and Justice in the Origins of America by Thomas G. West." The quote seems to stand as a summary of the Federalist 10, and is followed by the initials of its author, TGW. Clearly, this quote is not what Madison wrote; it’s what Thomas G. West says Madison had in mind when he wrote the Federalist 10.

Thomas G. West is a professor of politics at Hillsdale College, which calls itself “a classical liberal arts college.” I do not know why Kendall Cotton is quoting Hillsdale’s faculty in an op-ed, and passing it off as the words of James Madison, but I do think the readers of Cotton’s op-ed should be made aware of the actual source of these words, and of the connection of that source to an institution that has designs on teaching its version of the nation’s founding to schoolchildren.

The web page featuring Professor West’s treatment of the Federalist 10 contains only about a third of Madison’s essay, and leaves out these critical lines entirely:

The diversity in the faculties of men, from which the rights of property originate, is not less an insuperable obstacle to a uniformity of interests. The protection of these faculties is the first object of government. From the protection of different and unequal faculties of acquiring property, the possession of different degrees and kinds of property immediately results; and from the influence of these on the sentiments and views of the respective proprietors, ensues a division of the society into different interests and parties.

Professor West’s quote may be a reasonable paraphrase of one-half of the thought expressed by Madison above, but West’s explanation stops short of the last part of these lines, where Madison begins to connect property to political interest.

If West’s readers had the advantage of the entire text of Madison’s essay, they would see that Madison’s mention of property connects to his belief that political opinion and political will are wrapped up in divisive factions that naturally evolve out of individuals’ connection to the economy, i.e., how they make their money.

Everyone from Wikipedia to the Federalist Society agrees that the Federalist No. 10 is about faction, not property rights. Madison painstakingly defines faction to include self-interested majorities empowered in a democratic republic to pass laws that deprive citizens in the minority of their rights, or to act against the “permanent and aggregate” interest of the community.

Ironically, Professor West, Hillsdale College and the Frontier Institute, of which Kendall Cotton is CEO, appear to be exactly what James Madison was talking about in the Federalist 10, groups of people “united and actuated by some common impulse of passion, or of interest, adversed to the rights of other citizens, or to the permanent and aggregate interests of the community.”

Last year Hillsdale College produced the 1776 Curriculum, which it describes as free K-12 instructional materials designed to “teach the truth of American history.”

Though Hillsdale claims to have no agenda with its 1776 Curriculum other than offering a “classical education” to U.S. students, the curriculum appeared simultaneously with attacks from conservatives on The New York Times’ 1619 Project. Hillsdale itself boasts that the curriculum is the product of genuine scholarship, not “some slap-dash journalistic scheme to achieve a partisan political end through students.”

Educating anyone about the values held by the people who framed the U.S. Constitution is a difficult business. Like Americans today, the framers of the Constitution held many different positions about what good government looked like and how good citizens behaved. When examining these values, a strict adherence to the actual text is a good idea.