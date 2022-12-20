Dr. Collette Chorney: What to know about respiratory illness season while we celebrate the holidays

’Tis the Season for holidays, family gatherings and great meals. Unfortunately, it is also the season for respiratory illnesses. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common virus that circulates in the fall and winter, and surges in RSV cases are filling up children’s hospitals around the country. There are already some cases of RSV in Butte and case numbers are likely to rise over the coming weeks to months.

RSV can spread when a person who has the virus sneezes or coughs, which produces droplets containing the virus that may then land in another person’s eyes, nose, or mouth. It can also spread by direct contact, such as kissing a child’s face, or by touching one’s face without washing your hands first, after coming in contact with an object that has the virus on it. Children are commonly exposed to RSV at school or daycare, as well as through exposure to friends or family with the virus.

Mild symptoms can be treated at home by encouraging fluids intake and treating fever or discomfort with ibuprofen (for infants six months and older) or acetaminophen. Symptoms can worsen a few days into the illness to include difficulty breathing or wheezing. Children should see a doctor if they have decreased intake of fluids, difficulty breathing, worsening symptoms, or pauses in breathing longer than 10 seconds (this is referred to as apnea).

When someone has RSV, they are typically contagious for 3-8 days and may become contagious 1-2 days prior to developing symptoms. Infants or those with weakened immune systems can spread the virus for up to 4 weeks.

To help prevent the spread of RSV, avoid close contact with those who are sick, stay home when sick, wash hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, and sanitize/clean surfaces in the home. It is important for everyone in the community to help prevent the spread of RSV and other viral illnesses this winter. This helps keep infants and others more vulnerable to severe RSV infection in our community healthy.

Most importantly, if your child is having trouble breathing, please take them to the nearest emergency department. If your child is sick, we are always happy to see them at the SCL Health Medical Group’s Pediatric Clinic or the Emergency Department at St. James if symptoms are severe.

I wish you a happy, healthy and safe holiday.