Doug Krings: Montanans expect more from FWP

With the former bureau chief of licensing and his 17 years’ experience now leading Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, we're left surprised and disappointed in how FWP's drawings and regulations have been administered lately.

First, turkeys were being killed a week before the spring season and wardens were turning a blind eye because there was a typo on FWP’s official website that suggested the 2022 season opened a week before it did. Law-abiding turkey hunters were penalized with lost opportunities because of a mistake by FWP, and unlawful harvests went unpunished.

Then came the elk and deer draws.

Because of FWP’s drawing mistake, hunters who’ve waited years to draw limited-entry permits now must share the elk woods with 10 percent more hunters above and beyond the quotas.

Then licenses started hitting mailboxes.

Archery-only permits arrived with misprinted dates making them appear valid through the general rifle season. This could add even more crowding and confusion to the elk woods and take the ‘limited’ out of limited-entry areas.

On June 1, FWP admitted they accidentally mailed an additional 1,200 elk and deer combo tags to unsuccessful non-residents, for free. FWP asked hunters to return these voluntarily, but what recourse will wardens have this fall if someone is caught hunting with a seemingly valid tag? If our spring turkey season is any barometer, the remedy will be non-existent.

And now, we’re learning that because of FWP's blunders, resident elk hunters are losing out while non-residents are cashing in.

Permit 417-21, for example, has a quota of 300 either-sex elk permits. This permit is “first choice only,” which forces hunters to burn bonus points in lieu of collecting any. In previous years, hunters could have selected second and third choice permits in case they weren’t successful with their top pick.

But the language changed this year from “first choice only” to “first and only choice” causing confusion. The system allowed hunters to properly apply for ‘first choice only’ permits while also putting in for backup options. Nothing prevented this. Hunters — through no fault of their own — were kicked out of the draw by FWP afterwards.

FWP issued an extra 10 percent of permits to make amends, but there’s more to the story. Of those 300 permits in 417-21, 90 percent of those (270) are supposed to go to residents.

However, since 85 residents were wrongfully kicked out of the draw, only 221 permits were awarded to residents. Only 10 percent of permits (30) are supposed to go to nonresidents, yet 79 nonresidents drew.

Why?

Nonresidents are limited to the 10 percent cap only in situations where the number of resident applicants exceeds the number of permits. Since FWP’s system wrongfully kicked out 85 resident hunters, there appeared to be more permits available than there were resident applicants, so all those ‘extra’ permits went to non-residents.

Even after Director Worsech awarded 30 more permits, there are still 19 residents who should have gotten permits and did not; those went to nonresidents, which is how nonresidents ended up drawing 26 percent of those 300 permits in 417-21.

And this is just one permit type in one hunting district.

Resident hunters find this unacceptable.

We encourage FWP to issue elk permits to those first-choice resident applicants who would have drawn an elk permit in the first place, and to revoke permits that were issued to nonresidents by mistake.

And we also suggest a legislative fix so if there are leftover opportunities (like those created by FWP’s mistakes), those permits automatically go into surplus drawings for residents to have a second crack at rather than giving them away to nonresidents.

Mistakes happen. But one error after the next, like what we have seen this year, and the inability of FWP to remedy the situation and uphold legal hunting regulations — that’s inexcusable.

Montanans expect more from FWP, especially with this much licensing experience at the helm.