Dorothy Bradley: 'Human overshoot' can be addressed a small piece at a time

New scientific findings are hitting the headlines this month about the planetary loss of species, increasing extinctions, and fading biodiversity. One can hope that this will help awaken humanity regarding the grim impacts of human numbers on this planet, not to mention our extravagant and impactful lifestyles. But this should not be our first jolt of reality. We have watched and loved the movies of the beautifully spoken naturalist, David Attenborough, and read the words of the brilliant scientist, E. O. Wilson — to mention a few.

What might be different today, in contrast with last year, is that the solution to the loss of biodiversity is suddenly being coupled with the solution to climate change. It is suggested, and touted, that if we can stop pouring carbon into the atmosphere to slow climate change (which to date we have not), then we will simultaneously and conveniently stop the massive rate of extinction of species. While slowing climate change is a necessity to saving species, including the human species, it clearly won’t stop extinctions. Extinctions have more to do with habitat — space, food, water, health, safety, reproduction.

“Human overshoot” is a helpful term describing the problem, used by the World Wildlife Fund and others, spotlighting the immense loss of wildlife populations in the last 50 years due to global pollution, industrial development, expansion of agriculture, indiscriminate hunting, habitat fragmentation — and increasingly, the loss of habitat due to rare earth mining and massive expansion of solar and wind, designed to help us go green and at such a pace that the economies of scale will hopefully make it affordable.

The situation is beyond depressing, referred by some as “earth meltdown.” It is not resolvable by a person, or a family, or a community. But by addressing it in small chunks, there are ways in which a person and a community can make a difference — throwing stranded starfish back into the ocean, one at a time.

We in Montana — in this very decade — have an opportunity to protect the wildlife habitat of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and other islands of natural wellbeing, from further shrinking. We have the opportunity to vigorously protect the Wilderness Study Areas in our national forests, eventually providing for permanent protection, honoring the opportunity that was handed down to us from previous generations of Montanans, counting on our intelligence and commitment. These visionary people started the wilderness process, providing for the beloved Lee Metcalf Wilderness, the Lincoln-Scapegoat, and others. But without the time and resources, they left the remnants in safekeeping to us. I can vouch for this since my father, Charles Bradley, was among them.

We are fast losing this opportunity to follow in their footsteps as more blue ribbon rivers turn green with algae, more migration corridors are blocked by unending traffic, more food sources are lost, and more industrial-level recreation continues its unhindered invasion. But this is our time to make a difference and do our part for protecting species, even if it is just one small spot on the beleaguered planet — one starfish separated from the receding ocean.

Each day I look at the Crazies and the Bridgers, and wonder how long the wolverine will find its home in our backyard. While these are national lands, we are the fortunate ones who are the inhabitants. But we are only one of many species of inhabitants, and this luxury burdens us with responsibility. If these fellow inhabitants — our neighbors — are lost, it is on our watch, and we are to blame.