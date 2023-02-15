Back in the day, Reaganite Republicans touted a change in the tax code that “must promote opportunity, lift up the weak, strengthen the family, and perhaps most importantly it must be rooted in that unique American quality, our special commitment to fairness.”

Instead, Montana Republicans rushed five tax and spending bills through the state house that once again padded the investment portfolios of shareholders while tossing a few pennies on the tables of hard-working Montanans.

Meanwhile, Republicans ignored fiscally responsible Democratic tax cut proposals and jammed through a billion-dollar tax package that provides no permanent solutions to the affordability crisis facing Montana’s working-class communities.

Party-line votes fulfilled the political promises of putting a few dollars into voters’ pockets while ignoring the cost of fiscal responsibility, a prudent investment strategy and the basic obligation to set aside party affiliation and consider all reasonable proposals before making a decision.

Butte voters deserve the best from their legislators. My constituents expect me to represent the interests of the community whether they voted for me or not. In good conscience, I could not vote yes on any of these bills.

• HB 221 gives a tax handout to investors for their capital gains at a high cost to working Montanans. Butte’s copper barons taught us what happens when the wealthy are given breaks with the belief that good fortune will somehow trickle down to the people who actually do the work. Not to mention that subsidizing tens of millions of dollars in investment income in the current economic environment makes no sense when employers struggle to find workers, wages fail to keep up with the cost of living and seniors are being priced out of their homes.

• HB 192 provides half a billion dollars on a one-time income tax rebate. A single parent working two jobs and a millionaire would each get the equivalent of $100 per month for one year with no long-term tax relief. Meanwhile, the state’s Department of Revenue expects a litany of implementation challenges with an unknown cost.

• HB 212 increased the business equipment tax exemption by 330% from $300,000 to $1 million. Meanwhile, business owners voice major concerns about affordable child care and housing so that they can recruit and retain employees. Spending millions to increase the equipment tax exemption by an additional $700,000 is not high on the list of most Butte Silver Bow business owners.

• HB 222 allows all homeowners to apply for a $500 property tax rebate in 2023 and 2024 — the equivalent of $41 per month for a household. Again, a short-term benefit for those lucky enough to own their own homes. No long-term property tax solution is offered, and renters, many becoming part of the growing "houseless" population, are entirely left out of any relief. Meanwhile, Rep. Jonathan Kaplan from Missoula has a property tax bill that offers substantial, long-term property tax relief and provides stability to working families and seniors.

• Under the pretense of paying down debt, a big topic in D.C., HB 251 reduces the power of the state to invest in long-term community priorities. The state’s returns on investment pools are greater than the interest on many of the bonds of our debt. Why would we divert this money to pay off bonds when more money is accrued when invested?

Democrats have introduced tax legislation that achieves meaningful, long-term property tax relief (HB 280) and a substantial middle-class tax cut (HB 285). This tax relief is coupled with creating the Montana Future Fund.

The fund invests a billion dollars of our budget surplus to address serious economic disparities like the development of attainable housing, bolstering the availability of affordable child care. addressing the state’s mental healthcare problems, saving our nursing homes from closure, conserving our wildlife habitat and more.

As conscientious citizens, we pool our resources to address those problems that most of us cannot afford to handle individually. Montanans understand what it means to help their neighbors. A surplus in the state’s budget is an opportunity to make real headway in solving those problems. Democrats stand ready to collaborate with Republicans to promote opportunity and strengthen the family. We can do better.