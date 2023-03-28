Peer pressure is alive and well these days, not just in your local junior high but also in our state Legislature. As some legislators work hard to make our state government work, those in the supermajority regularly remind us that their will, and no other, is to be done. That because Republicans won the largest numbers of seats in both houses, they need not pay attention even to their own constituents, let alone make compromise with those elected in the other party.

Tactics include strong-arming their own membership for failing to support House Budget committee recommendations in bloc votes. By steam rolling fellow delegates who attempt to represent their constituents have been told instead to tow the party line and not even to discuss budget issues. At least two female delegates have been intimated by their own leadership in attempts to silence them; one even resigned.

A quick reminder of basic principles of participatory democracy reflects the subversion taking place. Citizens elect their representatives who are charged with representing the people’s collective will, not substituting the individual will of the loudest voice or a cabal of powerful insiders.

To ignore the needs of the minority has real consequences for our neighbors. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the state’s budget (House Bill 2) where amendments were rejected that could have supplemented Medicaid expansion to provide continuous eligibility, and appropriated dollars for Montana food banks, undermining crucial safety nets for the elderly

Likewise support for comprehensive school and community treatment (CSCT) for mental health and addiction programs and counseling in local school systems went unfunded for another session. Attempts to assist those with housing needs went unheard as an amendment to allocate funds for the Montana Emergency rental assistance program was rejected. Ongoing funding for rehabilitation programs to reduce recidivism also went by the way side.

These bills are not extremist ideas or attempts to subvert the American way. These are efforts to help those most in need — low income people with medical bills, mental health issues and a lack of basic housing.

Archie Bunker would have enjoyed what’s happening in Helena. What did he like to say to those that disagreed with him? “Just shut it.”