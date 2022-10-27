Don Thomas: Renewable energy’s time has come

For purposes of this discussion, let’s forget about the climate crisis. We shouldn’t, but that topic puts some people off immediately, and the point here is that there are other reasons to end our dependence on fossil fuels.

There aren’t a lot of absolute truths in subjects like this, but here’s one you can take to the bank. We will run out of fossil fuel. No one is making more of it, and demand is skyrocketing. It’s not a matter of if but when, and the clock is ticking faster than many of us accept.

The time has come to consider the geo-political and economic consequences of failure to act. In his book "Collapse," Jared Diamond examines the history of multiple societies that did just that — the Mayans and Easter Islanders, for example — and identifies several reasons for their sudden failure. One of the most important was over-dependence upon unreliable trading partners. If our Western European allies hadn’t become dependent on Russian oil, the Ukrainian War would be over by now. And if we hadn’t let ourselves fall victim to OPEC, we wouldn’t have to grovel before the Saudis no matter how they treat women or how many journalists they murder.

What about technical and economic factors, often cited as barriers to developing renewable energy? One hears a lot about American exceptionalism these days without much discussion about how and why we became the world’s dominant power. Sure, we have natural resources, a remarkable constitution, and a hard-working populace, but I think the real reason for our success lies in a unique ability to anticipate change and respond with innovation. What if Samuel Morse had listened to skeptics tell him we would never communicate through wires and shouldn’t bother since we had the Pony Express? Or if Edison had believed those who told him that bringing electricity to every home in the country was a pipe dream? Or if Kennedy hadn’t simply declared that we were going to the moon and started the project in motion?

Americans have always devised solutions to problems before they became crises. American auto makers are doing that right now, by engineering electric vehicles for a market that is yet to develop. When did “no can do” become part of our vocabulary?

During the decade ahead, fossil fuels will inevitably become scarcer and more expensive until we’re looking back wistfully at $5/gallon gas. More domestic drilling has become a popular proposal, but it won’t solve these problems (never mind the climate crisis). No matter what the fossil fuel industry says, our petroleum reserves are limited. Furthermore, the cost of oil is determined on the global market. Extracting every barrel of oil from known domestic reserves won’t influence gas prices at all if OPEC decides otherwise.

We can do this, in a way that creates jobs and builds a stronger economy. In a few more decades, nations that have risen to the challenge will be running the world. There is no reason why ours can’t be among them.