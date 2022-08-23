Don Kaltschmidt: Monica misses the mark for Montana

In times of political division and hardship, Montanans want a leader who listens to their voice, value what they think, and work across the aisle to get results for Montana. But at a recent candidate forum in Missoula, Monica Tranel made it clear to Montana voters that if you don’t agree with her or want to ask her a tough question, she is simply not willing to listen. When asked about her career making millions off her anti-fossil fuel clients, Tranel ripped the microphone from Ryan Zinke’s hand, yelled her remarks at the audience, and showed that if you don’t agree with what she says, she’d much rather listen to her own voice than yours.

Despite Montanans continuing to struggle through a Democrat caused recession, Tranel reiterated she is all in for Biden — most recently backing his latest tax-and-spend spree despite economists sounding the alarm. While Democrats cherry pick numbers to deceive voters about the actual affects another bloated spending package will have, the truth is this bill is going to make inflation even worse. From supersizing the IRS to crack down on Montana families and small businesses, to $7,500 electric vehicle tax credits for the rich and green lighting a $370 billion Green New Deal slush fund that will hurt Montana energy producers, this bill is bad for Montana. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has even stated the bill will have a “negligible impact” on inflation and will force middle class Americans to pay $20 billion in new taxes. At a time when Montanans are seeking relief from the pinch in their pockets, Democrats are continuing to spend your hard-earned tax dollars in pursuit of their own extreme political agenda and leave Montanans footing the bill. What’s even worse is they are blatantly lying about what the “Inflation Reduction Act” really will do for you and your family.

While Tranel wants to grow the federal government, Ryan Zinke will bring much-needed accountability to our federal agencies in Washington D.C. Just last week, Zinke announced the latest bill he will be introducing in Congress — the Federal Employee Accountability & Reduction (FEAR) Act, which is designed to hold the federal government accountable, increase transparency between us and them, and return decision making power back to the people rather than leaving it up to bureaucrats in D.C. Not only will Zinke’s bill weed out corrupt government employees, but it will also create an avenue to downside the federal government and repeal the Democrat-backed IRS expansion.

If Monica Tranel really knew what was best for Montana, she would know that the last thing we need during a recession is higher taxes. She would know that Montanans can’t afford higher prices for gas and groceries. And she would know that bigger government is not the answer to the issues Montanans face day to day. It might be best for Monica Tranel to take her campaign and ideas to San Francisco, Portland, or Seattle where her far left ideologies are welcome. She simply does not have Montana values, has doubled down on the Democrat agenda and made it clear that she is in President Biden’s corner, not Montana’s.

If you think our country is on the right track under Joe Biden’s leadership, Monica Tranel is the candidate for you. But if you are tired of out-of-control government spending and continued failures of Democrats in Washington D.C., join me in casting your vote for Ryan Zinke. He is the responsible voice we need back in Congress.