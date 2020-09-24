Democrats should boycott Supreme Court confirmation

Nor should Biden or the senators criticize the nominee personally. Their criticism should be directed to the hypocrisy of one set of rules for Democratic nominees and a different standard for Trump’s nominees. Their concerns should be limited to the fact that this appointment will seal the elimination of insurance coverage for 100 million Americans with pre-existing conditions and facilitate Trump’s baseless challenge to an election he is likely to lose. They should not accede to the Republicans’ unfounded contention from four years ago that you cannot confirm a nominee in an election year because there is no Constitutional basis for such an argument. They should simply state that for this nominee and this nominee alone they will follow the precedent set as recently as 2016. They should not commit to a future practice.

Finally nothing can be gained by alienating a nominee who will certainly be confirmed and then sit in judgment of the election Trump is likely to lose. Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh are examples of how embittered and vindictive Justices can be when attacked by a party during the nomination process with no possibility of success. This nominee may be critical to the issue of whether Joe Biden’s election is legitimate and alienating her before she assumes her inevitable position is not a good legal strategy.