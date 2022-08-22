David R. James: They're calling for violence

A historic event took place recently that seems to have gained notoriety, especially among the GOP world. The search of an ex-President’s residence has never happened before in our country’s history. This is curious since, in our 250-year history, Americans have had their share of dubious Presidents. However, in a sane and sober climate, reactions to this search would go something like, “We don’t believe Trump did anything wrong; but, let’s wait and see what the evidence is before we start making any judgments.” However, this has not been the MAGA/GOP’s response.

On Truth Social, Twitter, and Facebook, you see vitriol such as The Gateway Pundit writing “This. Means. War.” Stephen Bannon called the FBI “the Gestapo”, and Michael Caputo stated, “the FBI is the KGB.” Dinesh D’Souza states the FBI is a gang of “dangerous criminals.” Former Speaker Newt Gingrich stated that the FBI likely planted evidence against Trump. Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump adviser that the FBI was “declaring war.” Mark Levin stated, “this is the worst attack on this republic in modern history, period.” “This is a Stalinist hunt.”

And then there are the Republican lawmakers and candidates like Arizona candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake calling the FBI “This illegitimate corrupt regime hates America and has weaponized the federal government to take down ‘President’ Donald Trump”. Loren Boebert says this search is “Gestapo crap”. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for ‘defunding the FBI’. Elize Stefanik, “Joe Biden’s FBI is …weaponized against their opponents.” Kevin McCarthy accused the DoJ of ‘intolerable…weaponized politics’.’ Ted Cruz called the FBI's action “an attack on our constitutional republic.” On and on it goes. This is the Republican party of Trump today.

What we now know is the warrant was signed off on by a federal judge and Trump-appointed FBI director Christopher Wray. Trump was asked by DOJ to turn in these top secret documents before. We also know that boxes of Top Secret files on nuclear weapons were discovered, which are illegal to possess. These files are worth millions, perhaps billions, to our enemies and potentially threaten the security of our country. We also know that numerous death threats have been made to all those involved, including President Biden, the FBI, the judge, and Democratic congressional members, their wives, and children. Facts do not matter to these people. The toxic echo chamber in social networks and conservative news has created a Frankenstein monster. If violence occurs, the aforementioned people, Trump included, will deny any responsibility, while putting citizens and our country at risk. As mid-terms approach, voters need to keep this in mind. Elect people loyal to the country? Or the party of Trump?