The history of Fox News begins with the Nixon presidency. Republicans were dismayed over media coverage of Nixon and Watergate. In response, owner Rupert Murdoch enlisted Roger Ailes, a Nixon aide, to run a TV network to circumvent existing media to provide a positive view of a Republican administration. Republicans explained that “people are lazy” and “with television you just sit, watch, listen. The thinking is done for you.” Given that, Fox News--the most popular in Montana — provided an alternate reality to so-called “fake news” to give Republicans talking points, while also policing them to stick to the party line. Telling the truth and respect for their viewers was not part of the business model or the objective. Advocating Republican viewpoints was the goal. For example, Fox denounced those who stood up to Trump as traitors, even if they were war veterans with a Purple Heart.

In November 2020, Trump lost his reelection. Trump refused to accept his loss and proclaimed to the public that the election was stolen and fraudulent Dominion election machines were a cause. Immediately, Fox News personalities parroted Trump talking points, knowing that the claims were not true, and continued to interview purveyors of this lie. It was great for ratings, viewers and money; and it kept the Republican base supportive of Trump and his cause.

The effect: Thirty percent of Americans still believe the 2020 election was stolen! Fox legitimized and mainstreamed the story that Dominion helped steal the election. It matters that Fox in private ridiculed and never believed the lie. And now that Dominion has sued Fox for defamation, it is revealed that Fox stars, the entire top level of Fox management, knew these allegations were false, but they needed to feed their base. Rupert Murdoch confessed he knew his stars were broadcasting lies, but chose not to do anything about it because telling the truth would jeopardize their bottom line by costing Fox News viewers. The January 6 insurrection was one result.

Fox knew Trump was lying, but sticking to the party line has always been their entire business plan. To date, Fox has contradicted nothing pro Trump or Republican Party. They lie about an entire list of imaginary culture-war demons, like ‘wokeism’ or CRT. Fox is determined to keep its viewers in an information bubble and keep them there. It is the reason Rupert Murdoch established the network. As Steve Schmidt stated, a man who is hardly some liberal, “Rupert Murdoch’s lie is directly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, the poisoning of our democracy, and the stoking of a cold civil war.” The Dominion lawsuit makes it clear that FOX News has little respect for its viewers.