David Oclander: We deserve better

In 1986, when I began my 27 years of service to our country as outlined in my bio below, I took an oath which made no room for discussions of “mandatory” or “discretionary” funding. When I left the military, I believed I had been part of a fair exchange; fight for freedom with the expectation that those who sent me into harm’s way, would honorably fight for me. It is not surprising to see news that the military I proudly served in successfully took out al-Qaida and its leaders Ayman al-Zawahr, Osama bin Laden, in addition to liberating thousands oppressed by al-Qaida and later ISIS. Those responsible for these outcomes took their oath seriously and because of that, the world is a better place today.

I was, however, surprised Senator Daines voted to deny me and those with whom I served, the benefits we earned. We served from a place of promise and American exceptionalism. Rather than get sucked into the stories of the Senator voting against a veteran’s home and then showing up for the ground breaking, or fist bumping the defeat of this bill and the death of fellow service members as a result, I opted to call the Senator. When I contacted his office on 1 August, I was told that the Senator voted against this bill because it contained “discretionary” spending and the Senator was worried about recession. The office opted not provide any explanation as to why the discretionary defense spending sending me into harm’s way was acceptable, but somehow the discretionary defense spending to save the lives of sick veterans who served with me in active combat areas is not.

The Senator, by his own words (not the media, no filters) opted to vote against the very people he chose to send into harms way over the difference between mandatory and discretionary. I assure you, the oath I took allows for no such distinctions. I assure you that there was no discussion of mandatory vs discretionary in eliminating the threat posed by Ayman Zawahr. The difference between mandatory and discretionary, however, is enough for Senator Daines to deny benefits to the Americans he cavalierly put in harm’s way. Playing politics with Veterans’ lives is shameful. The 10% of Montana’s population that are Veterans should be indignant. Everyone should be pissed. The voting pattern is clear: Daines votes for the military industrial complex and the overseas deployment of American sons and daughters. At the same time he votes against those who selflessly serve. Shame on you, Senator Daines. We deserve better.

David Oclander (Lieutenant Colonel, Retired) graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in May 1990 and was commissioned in the Infantry. He commanded Infantry units at the Company and Battalion levels with the 82nd Airborne Division. He completed three tours in support of Operation IRAQI FREEDOM and ENDURING FREEDOM. From 2008-2010 Oclander was Battalion Commander of 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Battalion. This included a deployment in Regional Command – South in the Zabul & Kandahar Provinces. David also served as the lead strategic planner for Multinational Corps – Iraq (2004), Chief of Staff for the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division (2007), and as an Operational Planner for The Joint Staff (2010-2012).