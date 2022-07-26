David Darby: The Republican court and the stench

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear in 2018 that Bret Kavanaugh would be confirmed to the Supreme Court — regardless of whether he assaulted a girl as a teenager or lied to Congress. Republicans had no apparent concern that Americans opposed the appointment of Kavanaugh 40-31 percent — the worst public rating of a nominee in U.S. history.

The implications of the Kavanaugh and subsequent Barrett confirmations go deeper. Paul Krugman wrote at the time (“It Can Happen Here”) about the slide from democracy to single party autocracy in Hungary and Poland. He explained how the things that make democracies work — including a free press, an open and honest electoral process, an independent judiciary, a constitutional court to arbitrate the most serious issues, and the right of dissent — had been undermined by Fidesz Prime Minister Victor Orban in Hungary, and to a degree by Law and Justice Party leader Jaroslav Kaczynski in Poland.

The judiciary and constitutional courts in these countries were becoming extensions of these two political parties instead of independent entities which deliver democratic checks and balances.

The US Supreme Court holds a special place in the foundation of our democracy. Whether it leans liberal or conservative, it is meant to be an independent body — representing all Americans, not the arm of a political party. This changed with the failure to afford Obama nominee Merrick Garland a hearing and a vote — a cynical abrogation of Constitutional responsibility by Republicans; with the approval of Neil Gorsuch as the first Supreme Court justice in the modern era to be confirmed without a sixty-vote cloture; and with the confirmations of Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid allowed simple majority confirmation of judicial and executive nominees in 2013 . That, however, was in response to unprecedented Republican obstruction. Almost half of all filibustered executive nominees for office in US history were by Republicans during the Obama administration.

But the Supreme Court, as the country’s final arbiter of our laws and our Constitution, remained at the higher standard of sixty votes. This meant that a nominee would receive enough bipartisan votes to ensure the nation that he/she was eminently qualified and not just an ideologue pursuing a political agenda. That was until Republicans made it a purely political, ideological process.

For instance, Justices O’Conner (99-0), Scalia (98-0), Kennedy (97-0), and Souter (90-9) — all Republican nominees — received at least ninety confirmation votes. Even with Republican obstruction in full force, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor received strong bipartisan votes. But Neil Gorsuch was approved 54-45 only by changing the rules, making him essentially a Republican political appointee rather than a bipartisan judicial choice.

The same was true of Kavanaugh (50-48) and Amy Coney Barrett (52-48), joining Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Gorsuch as justices failing to get sixty confirmation votes, in addition to facing many questions about their qualifications and judicial suitability. The hurried confirmation of Barrett, of course – nominated only thirty-five days before the 2020 election — made a mockery of the Republican refusal to afford nominee Merrick Garland a hearing and a vote because “it was an election year”.

The three tainted Trump Supreme Court appointments have solidified the court as an arm of the Republican Party, not a legitimate constitutional court representing the people of the United States and its Constitution. Regardless whether one supports or opposes the right to an abortion — or other recent extreme, unpopular, and questionably reasoned decisions — the crassness and partisanship by which Republicans have turned the court into a political body represents one more blow to our democracy.

Together with Alito and Thomas, these five justices now control a court with an extreme, activist political agenda. When a White Evangelical wish list of policies is a better harbinger of court decisions than “stare decisis” or the analysis of constitutional scholars, it is time to worry. The court, and perhaps even our democracy, may never recover — as Justice Sonya Sotomayor postulated — from the stench.