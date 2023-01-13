Dave Atkins: Democracy not demagoguery needed

Democracy needs people to engage in debates on issues using agreed-upon facts, knowledge and principles. Honest disagreements over values, choices and appropriate trade-offs understandably exist. Personal attacks, half-truths, distortions and outright lies destroy trust, civic dialogue and the exchange of competing ideas, the life blood of democracy.

Michael Garrity, Mike Bader and their cohorts continuously gaslight the public around public land management. Before Christmas (Dec. 13 guest view) Garrity attacked Tracy Stone-Manning, Director of the Bureau of Land Management and Erin Carey the local Missoula Field Office manager, with trumped-up lies, distortions and deceit. The gaslighting continued in the Jan. 8 article of the Montana Standard. The sad irony is they use the same tactics as Trump, who’s name Garrity used to try and smear these dedicated public servants and their staffs.

They claim the BLM did not follow the National Environmental Policy Act rules for scoping a project, that they are “attempting to dodge required public comment and review.” Actually, the BLM is asking for comments on a draft Environmental Assessment that was scoped back in March of 2021 as the article clearly demonstrated. Neither Garrity or Bader attended the open houses or submitted any comments. As a result of their own failure to participate they are blaming the BLM with contrived controversy. The BLM regulations were followed and when asked to extend the comment period by members of the public (not Garrity) they did so, as reported by the Standard.

Their claim that this is a “massive 16,066-acre clearcutting and burning project” is false. They repeated the lie, including that the cutting was old growth, when asked by the reporter. The vast majority of the mechanical treatments are pre-commercial and commercial thinning, along with Individual Tree and Group Selection silvicultural systems. The regeneration harvests are in the higher elevation lodgepole pine forest and those are seed tree harvests, not clearcuts, a subtle but important differentiation. There is NO old growth harvest proposed.

They fail to point out that one of the purposes is restoration of forest health and resilience by harvesting and burning combined on many of the acres and by using fire alone on about 30% of the acres where harvest was not needed to achieve the desired habitat conditions. The treatments will create more larger, older forests as the forest grows after the treatments.

They also falsely claim the BLM needs to conduct an EIS rather than an EA because of effects on grizzly bear and lynx habitat. They fail to acknowledge the fact that the BLM did an EIS and consulted with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for their Resource Management Plan in 2020 which provides for an “Incidental Take” in order to achieve the goals of wildfire mitigation management. Apparently, they failed to participate during that planning process to express their views.

They also make claims of a “whistleblower” and make numerous allegations. This is a serious charge, IF it were true. It is not! The BLM office is not aware of any whistleblower complaint being filed. It appears to be more fabrication and gaslighting.

Montana has at least 21 collaborative groups in the Montana Forest Collaborative Network. These are people with differing opinions on public land management who come together to share their perspectives, avoid personal attacks, and work to find socially, environmentally and economically viable solutions. They do the hard, challenging and rewarding work of democracy at the local level. Garrity and Bader refuse to engage because they would rather sow distrust and animosity between neighbors and civil servants. They aren’t interested in constructively helping design projects that restore resilient, healthy forests in the face of drought, wildfires and insect outbreaks, while also providing abundant habitat diversity for native plants and animals, simultaneously producing renewable, sustainable wood products. Such efforts require civil discourse instead of mudslinging. Put down the mud and join a collaborative. Engage in democracy.