Crazies claim inaccurate

The guest view by Backcountry Hunters and Anglers (BHA) to justify their lawsuit doesn’t accurately describe their lawsuit or the U.S. Forest Service’s work in the Crazy Mountains. The truth is the Forest Service significantly improved access in the Crazies over the last few years.

Examples include the northeast Crazy Mountains where the Forest Service negotiated easements to secure National Forest access at Big Elk Creek – an access that has been blocked for nearly a century. East of Porcupine cabin they rerouted a trail around private land. On the southwest side, they stopped a bad land exchange that would have privatized prime public land, and they negotiated another exchange that removed checkerboard and secured public access to the majority of the southwest Crazy Mountains. All this was done by collaborating with landowners.

BHA’s claim that they had to sue the Forest Service because it wasn’t doing anything about blocked trails is especially absurd on the west side. Here the Forest Service negotiated easements with the landowner so that two blocked trails could be moved onto public land. These trails connected the Porcupine Cabin to Ibex Cabin and Campfire Lake. Even though this solved a decade-long conflict about blocked trails, BHA took legal action to stop it. Apparently they think it is illegal for the Forest Service to work in good faith with landowners to craft a win-win solution.

Now there is a proposed land exchange on the east side of the Crazy Mountains that will remove checkerboard between Big Timber and Sweet Grass canyons. This will improve public land access dramatically; however, it is like Porcupine because it involves working with landowners to reroute a trail. Maybe this time BHA will work in good faith with landholders and improve access. Good faith collaboration gets things done.

Rob Gregoire, Bozeman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0