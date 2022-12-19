Concern about decline in trout populations

Re: Pat Munday grayling editorial (Montana Standard Dec. 15):

It is my understanding that Pat Monday and some other groups have filed another lawsuit in an attempt to relist the grayling as an endangered species. This was not mentioned in the most recent editorial. He also said that exotic species have been partly responsible for the decline in grayling populations. Is he talking about Brown and Rainbow Trout by chance? I for one, am more concerned about the decline in the trout populations, over the grayling.

As we speak, trout populations are at historic lows and we are in danger of losing a world class fishery. It is no secret that a healthy fishery requires an adequate stream flow and this is the ultimate dilemma facing the future of the Big Hole Watershed. There are multiple factors contributing to the gradual decline in stream flows and the solutions for this problem are not easy to come by. The 2015 State Water Plan stated that the Big Hole Drainage was in need of off-stream storage development, both structural and non-structural. It is past time for the State of Montana to make improving in-stream flows a top priority and buying senior water rights does not make good long term sense, if we are to keep our ranching and farming culture healthy.

We need our tax dollars to be used to help fund projects before it is too late and attempt to restore stream flows that will support agriculture and our precious fisheries together. I don't believe that lawsuits are the answer and hopefully our legislators and government officials will start to be proactive with funding for research and new off-stream water storage solutions, both structural and non-structural. There have already been many great small projects completed with donations and grants through the Big Hole Watershed Committee.

It will ultimately take both private and public funding to complete the projects needed to protect and enhance this precious river and ecosystem.

Paul Siddoway, MD,

Butte