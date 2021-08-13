Community harmony

There is no overwhelming call for harmony In our communities. There is no overwhelming call in our nation for Americans to encourage and foster more harmonious communities — communities with an all inclusive attitude of greater mutual respect, a willingness to coexist, and a willingness to selflessly contribute ones own diverse skills and abilities for the benefit the greater good.

A harmonious community at its best is much like a symphony. It is like a complex musical composition performed by a large group of musicians playing on different musical instruments. Is like a harmonious composition or arrangement; a harmony or agreeing balance of sounds with each musician performing his or her part, at his or her best, but also recognizing the importance of all of the other parts, playing together, working together, striving together to create a true work of performing art. In order to do this all must acknowledge the existence of each other. They must have mutual respect for each other. They must listen to each other.