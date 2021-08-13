Community harmony
Ref: “Nation at a precipice” mts 8/06/2021.
Yes Otis. There is too much; hatred, violence, incivility, polarization, prejudice and selfishness; in our world, in our nation, in our states, and in our communities today.
There is no overwhelming call for harmony In our communities. There is no overwhelming call in our nation for Americans to encourage and foster more harmonious communities — communities with an all inclusive attitude of greater mutual respect, a willingness to coexist, and a willingness to selflessly contribute ones own diverse skills and abilities for the benefit the greater good.
Harmony in our nation, mutual respect, must come before there can be unity and peace.
A harmonious community at its best is much like a symphony. It is like a complex musical composition performed by a large group of musicians playing on different musical instruments. Is like a harmonious composition or arrangement; a harmony or agreeing balance of sounds with each musician performing his or her part, at his or her best, but also recognizing the importance of all of the other parts, playing together, working together, striving together to create a true work of performing art. In order to do this all must acknowledge the existence of each other. They must have mutual respect for each other. They must listen to each other.
Those in a harmonious community must have patriotism, must have “love of country that is best expressed as active participation in one's country's continued success." Must be willing to do “random acts of kindness," to do random acts of mutual respect with the purpose of encouraging and fostering a more harmonious community. They must be willing to seek common solution to common concerns.
We need to teach our children the meaning and importance of harmony outside the music room, of harmony with our earth, harmony one with another, of personal, familial, communal, educational, spiritual, economic and governmental harmony.
Harmony In Our Community is an initiative focused on encouraging and fostering harmony in our community. We ask; May we all have the courage of our first responders and Veterans to stand up for harmony in our community? Our challenge to you is: What are you willing to do, individually and/or collectively, to introduce the concept of harmony, and to encourage and foster a more harmonious community in your neighborhood?
R. Edward Banderob, Butte