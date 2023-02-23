There has been much fanfare lately about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) reviewing ESA protection for the grizzly bear, a review resulting from recent petitions by Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The Gallatin Wildlife Association (GWA) recognizes that USFWS’s announcement is following normal procedures listed under Title 50 under the Code of Federal Regulations. Anyone can petition the Federal Government as to whether a species should be listed, delisted or changed. It is the agency’s obligation to review the claim providing it is reasonable. While Idaho’s petition failed the petition process, the others did not. They have a year to review, investigate and make a decision.

But the petitions by three western states are driven by politics, not science. As a wildlife advocacy organization, it is a move which we disdain. In spite of the rhetoric by even some well-known environmental groups, the science has not been proven that grizzly bears are a recovered species, at least not to the point of being able to secure a self-sustaining population; a requirement of the law itself. It is only their current classification as a threatened species that keeps this population of bears (whether it be in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) or the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE)] as a viable species — and we use that word “viable” loosely.

It is well known that more than 70% of grizzly bear deaths result at the hands of man. Some references report that number as high as 77-90% of deaths with only 12% of deaths occurring naturally. It is a sad, despicable state of affairs in how we treat our wildlife. Too many of our intrinsic wildlife are dying at the hands of man, especially our iconic species; bison, wolves and grizzly bears. Many grizzly bear deaths are resulting from actions taken in the name of conflict resolution, vehicle-wildlife collisions, habitat fragmentation and the more recent deaths from highly pathogenic avian influenza. Climate change will complicate and exacerbate this issue before us. And if the Gianforte administration gets their way and the bear becomes delisted, bear deaths will only increase, not decrease as hunting is legalized.

Yet the recent unveiling of the Draft Statewide Grizzly Bear Management Plan is written based upon the assumption that the grizzly bear is a recovered species and is therefore viable for trophy hunting. Even now, outfitters have targeted to kill Grizzly Bear 399. This is how our society has progressed. With loss of habitat and more people upon the landscape, the grizzly bear’s sphere of influence is going to decline, not improve. With the state of Montana’s experience with wolf management, they have shown no responsibility or leadership to manage an iconic species such as the grizzly bear, especially when the politics of a few are drowning out the voices of the many.

Some herald the grizzly bear as a success story. That may be, but that doesn’t mean it is a recovered species. The ESA is simply preventing species from going extinct. It is not providing a mechanism for their removal. Why? Because while there are protections keeping the bear from going extinct, there are no protections from the unequal, opposite, and stronger threats of anthropogenic, environmental, and climatic influences. If we want the grizzly bear to remain on this planet, then we need to change our behavior. We’re doing just enough to maintain the bears existence, but not enough to keep them a viable species into the future — even the foreseeable future.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit denied delisting in the July, 2020 decision.

“The court faulted the Service for (1) failing to consider the impact of the delisting on remnant populations of grizzly bears in other portions of Idaho, Montana, and Washington, (2) not applying the best available science in evaluating the long-term risk of lack of genetic diversity in the Greater Yellowstone grizzly population, and (3) eliminating a requirement to recalibrate the estimated size of the grizzly population because of “political pressure” of the states of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.”

What has changed? We at GWA don’t believe anything has changed other than the politics of Montana’s governor conducting himself arrogantly with a hatred toward wildlife.