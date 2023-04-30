We are landowners who live, work, and ranch adjacent to and downstream of coal mines. While it’s not always easy, we take pride in working to ensure that responsible coal mining and ranching can coexist alongside one another. However, that work can only be successful if our leaders are equally committed to crafting and upholding responsible laws that respect the rights of all parties. Unfortunately, that commitment is lacking this legislative session.

We are appalled by a pair of bills making their way to the Governor’s desk. These bills would harm rural communities by threatening our water and property rights. Together, they pack a one-two punch of disrespect and disregard to everyday Montanans while rolling out the red carpet for coal corporations. One bill would virtually guarantee greater damage to water and property by coal development, and the other would dramatically undermine citizens’ rights to seek justice once that property damage occurs. Only coal lobbyists could love these bills, and it is painfully clear they were the primary authors.

HB 576, sponsored by Rep. Rhonda Knudsen (R-Culbertson), would allow coal corporations to deplete and contaminate water sources adjacent to coal mining with minimal liability. The bill alters how damage to land and water is defined - making Montana law much more ambiguous — giving state agencies and coal companies tremendous leeway in deciding what damage looks like. This legal murkiness would all but force landowners and ranchers to seek clarity from the court when water or land is damaged. But another bill makes that prospect incredibly dangerous to those without deep pockets.

SB 392, sponsored by Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls), would require litigants seeking justice for damage to land or water done by coal companies to pay the legal fees of a coal corporation if a judge rules in the coal company’s favor. Going to court over land and water disputes with coal corporations is already an intimidating and costly endeavor. However, circumstances arise where seeking justice through litigation is the only option available to protect one’s land and livelihood. SB 392 essentially takes that right to seek justice off the table by inserting enormous financial intimidation and risk. This bill only benefits coal corporations while telling everyday Montanans whose property has been harmed, “pay up or shut up.”

Many coal country ranchers and landowners testified at the Capitol and spoke directly with legislators, relating stories about the challenges we face to protect our land and water. After hearing directly from citizens, both HB 576 and SB 392 “died” at various points within the legislative process. When legislators had the time and space to hear from Montanans, they voted these bills down.

However, once regular citizens were gone, coal lobbyists found a way to resurrect both bills with last minute procedural maneuvers, taking advantage of the chaos of an overloaded session and exhausted legislators. And so, here we are again, asking our leaders to remember their constituents.

Individually, these bills are egregious. Together, these bills will be catastrophic for coal communities. All of us have either witnessed neighbors’ issues or personally experienced damage to our water and land from coal mining. We’ve seen how difficult it is to have water repaired or replaced.

We are surprised and disappointed that legislation so hostile to the rights of land-owning Montanans has gained traction within a citizen-led legislature. We are only asking to maintain the status quo and to preserve the laws that have ensured for the last fifty years that coal mining, agriculture, and communities can coexist.

Currently, SB 392 is heading to the Governor’s desk. HB 576 is still moving through the Legislature but will likely land on the Governor’s desk as well. Please join us in asking Governor Gianforte to stand up for ranchers and landowners in eastern Montana and veto these bills. Call his office at 406- 444-3111 and tell him to veto HB 576 and SB 392.