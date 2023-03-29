Montana Standard last week reported that the United Nations’ report on climate change was approved by governments after a battle between rich and developing countries over emission targets and financial aid to vulnerable nations. The report was prepared by hundreds of scientists around the globe and analyzed data from thousands of peer-reviewed papers.

The bad news is that warming will exceed 1.5 ºC (2.7ºF) during the 21st century and make it harder to limit warming below 2oC (3.6ºF) due to a continued increase in greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels. The pace and scale of what has been done so far, and current plans, are insufficient to tackle climate change.

The report also highlighted some key measures that governments and countries must take immediately if we are to avoid climate catastrophes. We need sharp cuts to climate pollutants- especially methane and carbon dioxide.

Methane is mainly produced by gas and oil operations. However, in Montana there is a renewed demand for more gas and oil drilling as witnessed by recent protest in Helena and reported in articles in local newspapers. Understandably, the main reason is the high cost of energy.

We Montanans are no strangers to catastrophic weather events which are occurring with increasing frequency. The continued release of methane and other greenhouse gases will aggravate the situation and will put an unprecedented burden on taxpayers’ dollars to tackle climate-related disasters.

Therefore, this is the time to transition to renewables as quickly and wherever possible and to develop carbon-neutral technologies. And the good news is that we can do it with a carbon fee and dividend policy.

Moreover, according to the UN report, the economic benefits for people’s health from air quality improvements alone would be roughly the same, or possibly even larger, than the costs of reducing or avoiding emissions.

A political commitment is necessary if climate goals are to be achieved. Introduction of carbon-pricing policies will not only be good for the economy, but it will also be an effective way to reduce pollution, and therefore have a health benefit. It will encourage the transition into carbon-neutral technologies, according to economists.

I urge our Senators Tester and Daines, and Representatives Zinke and Rosendale to support the policies aimed at reducing the adverse climate impacts on us. Support the carbon fee and dividend policy.