Chanaka De Alwis: A future without fossil fuels

As the gas prices are soaring at the pump, the demand for new gas and oil drilling also intensifies. At the same time, people wonder if renewables can meet the US energy demand. A recent scientific assessment by National Renewable Energy Laboratory shows that renewable electricity generation from technologies that are commercially available today is more than adequate to supply 80% of total U.S. electricity generation by 2050 while meeting electricity demand on an hourly basis in every region of the country (https://www.nrel.gov/analysis/re-futures.html).

All energy sources have some impact on our environment. Like any manufactured product, disposing of energy-harvesting devices (solar panels, batteries, etc.,) can harm the environment if they are not recycled or disposed of properly. Today, the recycling process is somewhat costly, not because the materials from which they are made are hard to recycle but because these devices are constructed using many individual parts, separating those parts for recycling is a complex process. With the rapid advancement of recycling methods, the complexity of recycling will become a thing in the past.

In Montana, we don’t have a shortage of renewable energy sources. Gusty winds, sunny skies, hot springs, abundant plant matter, and fast-moving water are available during the year. A combination of these resources, combined with battery storage, can meet the future energy demand in Montana without new gas and oil exploration.

In Europe, solar panel manufacturers are required to handle the recycling of their panels once they’ve reached the end of their usable lifespan. In the U.S., no such regulations exist. Therefore, dumping solar panels in a landfill remains cheap and legal.

Scientific reports have shown repeatedly that fossil fuels do substantially more harm than renewable energy sources: air and water pollution, public health, wildlife and habitat loss, water and land use. Recent weather events have shown that dealing with the consequences of global warming has enormous costs.

However, we can’t attain energy independence with renewables without the support of our legislators. Ask them to support carbon pricing — the most effective way to complete our transition to clean energy without economic hardship.