Catherine Rampell: Democrats have a chance to be the party of economic growth

They're responsible for dramatically slashing legal immigration -- both during the pandemic and for several years prior. This has made it harder for industries as varied as tech and seafood processing to hire the workers they need to continue operating (or grow).

Republicans are also responsible for costly trade wars that have raised prices for businesses and closed off market access. Despite a stated commitment to deregulation, the Trump administration raised many regulatory burdens and created enormous regulatory uncertainty. This was in no small part because President Donald Trump frequently used state power to punish companies he perceived as political enemies. Elsewhere, his administration cut so many corners when changing regulations that its policies usually got thrown out in court.

More recently, Republicans have again brought the federal government to the brink of default by blocking Democratic votes to suspend the statutory debt limit. A default would be catastrophic for financial markets and the economy. Yes, Republicans agreed this week to temporarily allow the government to continue paying its bills — but they've also signaled plans to take the debt limit hostage again in December.