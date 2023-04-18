As we approach the end of Montana’s 68th Legislative session, we urge lawmakers to prioritize Montana's children and families. Critical investments in child care, early learning and child tax credits are long overdue, and would provide a positive economic impact across our state.

According to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, approximately 68,000 Montana parents are unable to fully engage in the workforce due to a lack of child care — and right now, child care supply is nowhere close to meeting demand.

Montanans care about early childhood issues and understand the ripple-effect that funding early care and education programs would have on our state’s kids, families and local and state economy. According to our poll of registered voters prior to the 2023 session,

• 89% of Montanans agree the economy is impacted when working parents don’t have access to child care,

• 93% agree that child care costs are burdensome for families, and

• 75% believe the state government should play a role in reducing the cost of child care for parents.

Although the number of bills introduced this session taking aim at the child care crisis in our state was exponentially higher than sessions past, most are no longer in motion. However, a few key early childhood-focused bills remain:

• HB 648 would lower families' child care costs and increase availability by expanding the Best Beginnings scholarship program and reducing copays for families.

• HB 352 creates multiple pathways for local school districts to provide optional early literacy programs that are responsive to the needs of children and families in their communities.

• HB 268 was tabled in the House Appropriations Committee, but the goal — to create a Montana child tax credit — could still see movement this session. Child tax credits help hardworking families offset the rising costs of living and cover basic expenses like groceries.

When children enter school ready to learn, they are more likely to graduate from high school, attend college, and have higher earning potential throughout their lifetime. Investments made in the first five years of life yield positive long-term results. The Heckman Equation reports that for every $1 dollar invested in early childhood, we can expect at least a $13 return on that investment through increased education and employment, higher wages, and reduced health costs. When we prioritize our youngest kids and families, Montanans reap the benefits and we all put money back into our pockets.

The costs associated with raising a family in Montana will only continue to climb. We hope the remaining bills this session move forward, marking the beginning of a new era of robust support for Montana families.