Butte Skyline Sportsmen's Association wants to clarify our position on the Consensus Elk Management Package agreed upon by outfitters and guides and the Citizen Elk Coalition, which includes HB 635.

Over the last decade, we've seen a dramatic increase in nonresident hunting pressure. Our hunting success rates are decreasing while nonresident crowding at our trailheads, block management areas and public lands is increasing. That's unacceptable to us. Ultimately, we desire less competition from nonresidents across our hunting areas. Collectively, the bills within the Consensus Elk Management Package aim to move in that direction.

That's why we're supporting the Citizen Elk Management Package, including HB 635. We share concerns expressed by others regarding HB 635 license allocation to specific interest and caution vigilance moving forward if this is adopted. By working together to find some common ground, our hope is that we can build better relationships with those that we usually fight with over these issues. Furthermore, HB 635 would allocate up to 15 percent or 2,550 existing big game combo licenses from the pool of 17,000 to be used only on the property owned by the license holder. It would reduce the number of nonresident big game combo licenses eligible on public land and Block Management areas. Thus, reducing nonresident pressure on lands resident hunters rely on most. The bill would give further preference to landowners who enroll in hunter access programs, such as Block Management.

Butte Skyline’s support for HB 635 comes with an expectation that further legislation will be pursued that reduces the number of nonresident big game combo licenses that are available. Compromise is difficult, but this approach has already helped create a better legislative session than 2021. HB 635 proposes to expand the long-standing landowner preference program, while maintaining tight criteria on license distribution. However, there haven't been bills to increase nonresident licenses, create transferable licenses, or eliminate special permit districts.

These are our perspectives. Butte Skyline encourages you to review bills within the Citizens Elk Management Package and assess how they may impact your hunting opportunities.