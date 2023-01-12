 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GUEST VIEW

Butte Skyline Sportsmen’s Association: Hunters reminded to track bills

  • 0
Hunting Season 2

Part of an elk herd near Ovando browses in the open.  

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

Hunters are reminded that the 2023 Montana Legislative Session started Jan. 2. This session is certain to bring a lot of focus on wildlife management, public access, and habitat conservation.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

As the session begins, 164 introduced and unintroduced bills are listed in the Fish and Wildlife category. View and track them by visiting leg.mt.gov/, clicking Look Up Bills, and selecting Fish and Wildlife within the Select a Subject drop-down box.

Montana hunters endured many challenging bills during the 2021 session. Some became law and some didn’t. Notable bills that attempted to or did include: commercially privatize public elk to the benefit of some private landowners and wealthy nonresident hunters (HB 505, SB 143); increase nonresident big-game hunting licenses (HB 637); reduce the public’s ability to purchase land (HB 677); require hunters to financially compensate some private landowners for crop damage resulting from elk, even if hunters had no legal access to harvest those elk (HB 697); reduce the public's opportunity to pursue mature bull elk by removing long-established limited entry permits (HB 417); remove voter-approved conservation funding generated by taxes on recreational marijuana (HB 670); secure a perpetual voting majority for some private landowners on the Fish and Wildlife Commission (SB 306); remove the public’s ability to legally challenge disputed public rights-of-ways to public lands (SB 354); spend large amounts of sportsmen’s funds on pheasant raise and release efforts that have long been proven ineffective (HB 637); remove hunters' ability to donate to the Habitat Montana Program (amendments to SB 208); and overturn voter-approved Initiative 161, which made clear that the majority of Montanans don’t support outfitter-guaranteed hunting license allocation (SB 143, HB 637).

People are also reading…

Those bills that failed to become law did so because individual hunters expressed their opposition through the public comment process. Legislators heard that collective hunter voice. Butte Skyline Sportsmen’s Association will again be tracking bills and providing comment, supportive and non-supportive, with the Montana resident sportsmen’s interest in mind. We encourage you, the individual hunter, to also track bills, provide your comment and monitor how your elected representatives vote. You can provide comment by phone at 406-444-4800 or by email by visiting leg.mt.gov/, clicking Have Your Say, then clicking Send messages through the website. To follow bills Skyline is tracking, follow our Facebook page at Skyline Sportsman’s Association Butte.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James C. Nelson: On the chopping block

James C. Nelson: On the chopping block

Lawyers and judges understand and respect the rule of law. This simple principle informed the writing and adoption of the federal Constitution and was carried through into states’ constitutions.

Eliza Newlin Carney: Democracy and the 'good guys' are striking back

Eliza Newlin Carney: Democracy and the 'good guys' are striking back

There was plenty of hand wringing over the state of democracy at home and abroad last year. Extremists appeared poised to sabotage elections in the U.S. A leading index found half of democratic governments around the world in decline, and Russia’s war against Ukraine placed liberty under direct assault.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News