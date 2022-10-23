Butte Cares: Red Ribbon Week 2022

Red Ribbon Week is designed to get people talking to other people and working on activities that will help rebuild a sense of community and common purpose. Join Butte-Silver Bow in Proclaiming Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week. Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher will deliver the proclamation that encourages its citizens to participate in drug prevention education activities, making a visible statement that we are strongly committed to a drug-free community. This event takes place at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse. Wear red that day to show your support and be a part of change for our community.

This year’s Red Ribbon Week theme is “Celebrate Life. Live Drug-Free.” Sadly, the effects of addiction claim the lives of thousands of people across the nation every year. But guess what? Addiction is preventable! The best way to prevent addiction is to raise awareness about the effects of substance use disorders in our communities and talk to our children early and often about substance misuse. Research shows that the longer we can delay substance use among youth, the less likely they will experience problems with a substance use disorder later in life. As a society, we face so much uncertainty, fear, and even division at times, especially over the past few years, community groups, or just at home with your children. Due to the immense stigma around substance misuse and addiction, speaking to others about these topics can be challenging. Having regular and intentional conversations about these topics will bring more awareness to our communities about these issues and inspire community members to work towards change.

Schools across the United States annually hold Red Ribbon Week activities to promote a drug-free lifestyle and positive decision-making among youth. Butte-Silver Bow Elementary, Middle School, and High Schools are participating in full force. Faculty planned dress up days each with a theme throughout each day of the week. Students will sign banners pledging to be Happy, Healthy, and drug free. There are morning announcements each day and teachers are providing education to students with parental involvement. Activities include door decorating contests and Superhero photos encouraging students to use their superpowers and say NO to drugs and alcohol.

There will be a special community event held at East Middle school for parents, caregivers, and families to attend free of charge at 6 p.m. Oct. 25.

Middle school is a tough time for kids. There are many changes in the transition from elementary school and from middle school into high school. As parent, how can we help with this transition and keep our kids mentally healthy? What signs can we look for and how can we help when our kids are struggling? Join MSU Extension and Butte Cares as we navigate through the halls of adolescence and mental health.

Local churches are involved by getting information out to parents on how to talk with their children about drugs and alcohol with messaging from SAMHSA on helping your children grow. Spend time together to show you care about your child’s health, wellness, and success. Young people are more likely to listen when they know you’re on their side. Explain why you don’t want your child to drink or use other drugs-not just because you say so, but because you want your child to be happy and safe. For tips on how-and when-to begin the conversation, visit: www.underagedrink.samhsa.gov.

Parenting Montana is another vital resource to learn tools for the age of your child on communication, healthy risk taking, confidence, happiness, empathy, listening, responsibility, establishing rules about drugs/alcohol and many more topics through articles and podcasts. A 5-step process is used throughout with tips and support. Visit https://parentingmontana.org/ for more information.

Also visit http://eventsinbutte.com/10/25/2022/navigating-adolescence/