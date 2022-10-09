Brayton Erickson and Margie Seccomb: World Homeless Day: A request for acts of kindness and compassion

How can we draw the reader into a discussion of homelessness in a way that resonates with the individual and leads to acts of kindness and compassion? The question challenges us as we work to develop a community of understanding and a solution-driven conversation for Butte and Southwestern Montana. It helps to think of all the ways in which one can become homeless. Natural disasters, like the hurricane that devastated parts of Florida and South Carolina last week, result in a sudden and potentially large number of people without homes. A shift in the housing market, where housing prices rise at a faster pace than income can price people out of housing and onto a family member’s couch or into campers and shelters. In these cases, communities, the Red Cross, state governments, and the federal government begin work on immediate solutions for people without housing.

It seems harder for our country to respond to homelessness when it is related to poverty. That slow and insidious dark spot on the “American dream”. When poverty is the cause of homelessness, and not an obvious external force like nature or the global economy, we tend to condemn the individual as a failure, inherently flawed, or somehow indecent. In this, we struggle to find feelings of compassion, especially when homelessness is accompanied by substance use and mental illness. We struggle to see the trauma and cries for help through our lens of assumed upward mobility for all if one would only try harder and behave in a decent way.

The circumstance of poverty has its path. Some are born into it. For others, a medical or mental health event, or loss of a job trigger an economic decline. For others, a disability restricts income and relegates a person to a life of poverty. Childhood and adult trauma lead to addiction and a life of poverty and homelessness for many others. Whatever the path, the climb out of poverty is steep in the U.S. Poverty is in many ways an external force in that no person really chooses it, as we sometimes perceive. Political and economic forces often present barriers to upward mobility. American children born into poverty are less likely than those in several other industrialized nations to move out of poverty and upward mobility continues to be diminished as wealth, more than ever, is in the hands of the few.

With all the factors contributing to homelessness in the world, in Butte and Southwestern Montana, the number of people experiencing literal homelessness increased by 363% since 2020, going from 32 to 148. The pandemic and its economic side effects were no doubt factors. The Southwest Montana Continuum of Care Coalition has worked for several years to develop a system of care for people experiencing homelessness. At the core of this approach is “housing first”, a compassionate, trauma-informed approach that asserts all people deserve safe housing regardless of their circumstance. This approach calls upon us to resist the judgement that people who are poor and homeless are not worthy of a decent life and a home. Instead, it invites us to value their lives and give love and compassion, a healing act in itself.

Also at the core of the community’s approach is the provision of a soft-landing in the absence of housing. The Butte Rescue Mission provides a safe place for holistic and spiritual healing as families and individuals work toward the goal of permanent housing. Emergency and supportive shelter services are critical to the local system of care. The Butte Rescue Mission, Action Inc., and all members of the Continuum of Care are partners in a system of love and kindness.

As we approach World Homeless Day, celebrated on Oct. 10, we invite all of Southwest Montana to ponder their views about poverty and homelessness. We invite you to you contribute to solutions and reserve judgement. We invite you to be generous with your kindness, love, and compassion, if not every day, even just on Oct. 10.