As a large portion of our population ages and begin to need in-home care, they will soon learn an unfortunate reality: There is a severe shortage of qualified in-home care workers.

There are several reasons for this struggle to attract and retain workers, but low wages are the primary driver. Long-term care for Montanans who qualify for Medicaid services is woefully underfunded, which the state’s own recent Guidehouse Provider Rate Study confirmed. Medicaid funding is essential to maintaining a quality caregiving and nursing workforce. Without adding to the Medicaid budget to increase wages, providers will be unable to provide care to our elderly citizens or those with disabilities. While the Montana Legislature is in session, legislators have the opportunity to provide funding to increase caregiver and nursing wages.

We are a local company with a firm grasp of the needs of the people of Montana. Consumer Direct Care Network is one of the largest providers of in-home, self-directed care in the nation and has been based in Missoula since we were founded more than 30 years ago. We provide in-home care to more than 500 clients in Montana alone and more than 70,000 nationwide. To support our work, we employ over 900 people throughout the state. In addition to those strong local ties, we bring Montana a national perspective on the challenges of in-home care as our caregivers and administrative personnel support families across 14 states.

We see the demands caregiving puts on our employees with long hours and physically challenging tasks. We also see how rewarding it can be to bring comfort and peace of mind to our clients. Unfortunately, stagnant wages have some in-home care workers choosing to exit the industry entirely. A lack of qualified workers leaves vulnerable Montanans without the services they rely on, forcing families to make the difficult decision to place their loved ones in institutions or leave the state to find the care they need. Institutional care is more expensive for the state and less desirable for the individual and leaving the state is a last resort for most families.

Every company that employs in-home care workers understands the need to increase wages, but we are limited by the rates set by the state. That is why we are calling on our Montana legislators to step up and support vulnerable Montanans. Gov. Gianforte has taken steps to increase state reimbursement rates for long-term care in his proposed budget. But we need the Legislature to take it one step further and fund the rate at the full levels produced by the Guidehouse Provider Rate study, plus:

Provide ongoing evaluation and funding in the permanent rate to stabilize the workforce, outside of the one-time-only payments;

Continue funding health care for health care workers and direct care worker wages and bonuses; and

Add funding to the Health Resource Division to fund early and periodic screening, diagnostic and treatment (EPSDT) private-duty nursing services.

As the owner of a business providing in-home care, it is becoming increasingly difficult to operate effectively in Montana. Medicaid reimbursement rates make it almost impossible to hire the in-home care workers our clients need. We are ready and willing to make the choices needed to attract and keep the right workers and provide the care vulnerable Montanans require. But to do that, we need lawmakers to do their part.