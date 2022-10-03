Bill Stoddart: Inflation Reduction Act opens opportunities for Montana’s outdoor economy

For far too long, an antiquated federal oil and gas leasing program has undermined the management of our public lands, and wasted taxpayer money. Outdated policies have held Montana back and hindered the assets that contribute to our $7 billion outdoor recreation economy.

That leasing program, got a major overhaul recently with the passage and signing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The law fixes much of what is broken in the program, putting Montana’s outdoor industry on much better footing than before by allowing agencies to invest more time and resources in the care of our public lands and outdoor recreation infrastructure.

Here’s an indication of just how broken the leasing program was: during the last administration, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) offered up more than 442,000 acres of public lands in Montana for oil and gas leasing, with only 41% of those acres selling. Thirty percent of the leases sold during that time went for the minimum bid of $2 an acre — a rate that, until the passage of the IRA, hadn’t been updated since 1987.

Even worse, many of the leases offered in the last administration sold for just $1.50/acre in what is known as noncompetitive leasing. That sort of leasing would occur the day after auctions, when the BLM would sell — for that low price – leases that hadn’t been bought. In fiscal year 2018 alone, the BLM leased more than 262,000 acres of public lands in Montana for that dismal amount, undermining both the value of the land and the potential for other uses.

Leases sold at $1.50 or $2 per acre rarely result in oil and gas production. They rarely create jobs; nor do they generate any royalties or any other significant economic return, even as they create an administrative cost. Over the past decade taxpayers in Montana have lost out on millions in revenue, according to the nonpartisan Taxpayers for Common Sense. However, speculators have done just fine with this scenario, gobbling up leases and public lands that pad their portfolios and improve their chances with potential investors. In doing so, they have tied up hundreds of thousands of acres of public lands across the West, making those places unavailable for other uses, such as habitat improvement or expanded recreation.

These non-producing leases serve no public good, but the BLM has had little choice but to sink time and taxpayer money into processing and administering them. That government spending could have gone towards other lucrative uses: improving wildlife habitat, monitoring water quality, maintaining and building trails, trailheads, fishing access sites, and boat ramps, just to name a few. More time and money that could have been put to other infrastructure to enhance recreation access, boost our outdoor recreation economy and create jobs.

The IRA allows the BLM to now spend less time and taxpayer money having to administer non-productive leases, allowing them time to take better care of public lands and improve recreation access. That’s because the IRA increases the minimum bid for competitive sales from $2 an acre to $10 an acre, and puts an end to noncompetitive leasing. It also increases the royalty rate for oil and gas produced on federal public lands from just over 12% to more than 16% - ensuring that taxpayers and communities receive a fair return on the industry’s development of public lands.

Together, these two provisions will make it far less likely that companies will buy up leases on public lands that have little or no oil or gas potential, leaving those lands to be managed for the good of wildlife, water quality and outdoor recreation.

What Congress unfortunately had to leave out of the IRA was an increase in bond requirement amounts — what companies must pay upfront to ensure reclamation of their well sites when production ceases. As the Department of the Interior and BLM begin to implement the bill in the coming months with new rulemaking, it is imperative they consider raising those bond rates so that companies — and not the taxpayers — are held accountable for cleanup of public assets on which they have profited.

This landmark legislation allows the BLM to spend less time and taxpayer money having to administer useless oil and gas leases, enabling them to spend more time managing public lands for other uses that bolster Montana’s economy.