Bill Boughton: The one-man crime wave

We should have seen it coming — a lawless, unprincipled presidency. From Donald Trump’s execrable TV “reality” show “The Apprentice,” to his spearheading of the “birther” movement, displaying his racist denigration of Barack Obama, insisting he was born in Kenya, not in Hawaii, as Obama’s birth certificate proves, we saw that much of Trump’s life and business was not just nasty and spiteful, but unlawful.

We learned that parts of his empire of businesses were fraudulent, and under investigation by the New York attorney general. Word came out about the huge fraud his “Trump University” was. The phony non-university bilked hundreds of students out of millions of dollars, and ultimately Trump was required to pay $25,000,000 in settlements.

As a candidate for president in 2016, Trump refused to release his tax returns, though it became common knowledge that he had taken his three New Jersey casinos and one hotel into bankruptcy six times (how do you bankrupt a casino?!).

Notwithstanding his criminal escapades, the Republican Party warmly embraced Trump in the 2016 election, and enough of the electorate was fooled that he was elected president — without winning the popular vote, but eking out a small margin in the undemocratic Electoral College.

Once in office, Trumps’s first appointed Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil Corp., described Trump as a “moron.” Too true, but aside from his ignorance and incompetence, Trump demonstrated almost daily that he is a monumentally dishonest man, deserving of no trust. According to Yahoo!News, fact checkers chronicled over 25,000 false statements by Trump before the end of his presidency. His skulduggery eventually earned him two well-deserved impeachments (needing no explication here), for both of which he was acquitted by a cowardly and unprincipled Republican senate majority, freeing him up to continue his one-man crime wave.

Here’s where it stands now:

On Aug. 8, the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the part-time residence of ex-president Trump in Palm Beach, Florida. This occurred after nearly a year of Trump’s refusal to return government records to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), which he had unlawfully taken with him when he left the White House.

The search warrant application was authorized by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and approved by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, as part of an investigation into Trump relating to three federal criminal statutes:

Violations of the Espionage Act regarding unauthorized retention of national defense information;

Destroying or concealing records "with the intent to impede, obstruct, or influence" federal government activity;

Illegal removal or destruction of federal government records (without respect to cause)

In their search, the FBI retrieved hundreds of documents, held insecurely at Mar-a-Lago, over one hundred of which were classified Secret, and of which some contained Top Secret evaluations of one or more foreign countries’ nuclear capabilities. Make no mistake: If any other American were guilty of these federal violations, they would already be indicted and in prison awaiting trial.

But Trump has taken recourse to District Judge Aileen Cannon, whom he had appointed in the last months of his presidency, apparently using the same criteria he had used in appointing his three intellectual sloths to the Supreme Court. Thus far, she appears to be giving Trump his expected special treatment with delaying orders, etc., but the Justice Department has told her that it will appeal her orders if she does not modify them within days. Meantime, legal experts and scholars have heaped scorn on Judge Cannon’s uneducated and uninformed orders, which, whether intentionally or not, have stymied the critical national security investigation.

So stands the impending end of Donald Trump’s ignominious career, as we await AG Garland’s decision whether or when to indict Trump. Flighty Senator Lindsey Graham has a case of the vapors and cries, “If Trump is indicted, there will be rioting in the streets!” Perhaps, but if so, law enforcement will simply need to do its job to keep the peace, and assure there’s plenty of room for the multitudes of Americans who will turn out rejoicing that the criminal is at last brought to justice.