Beth Taylor Wilson: Clear, clean stream or dirty, muddy pot hole?

Western Montana voters have a choice as clear as the crystalline waters of Lake McDonald, when it comes to our new District 1 congressional race. Monica Tranel unequivocally supports a woman's right to privacy, healthcare, and bodily autonomy, period. She supported Roe, which established 50 years of precedence, legislating safe and legal abortions. She knows women won't go back. Zinke says he's pro-life (forced birth) but he has been all over the map, saying one thing about exceptions for rape and incest at one event, then taking an entirely different stance at another forum down the road. It's not a good idea to take him “at his word”, as federal and military ethics investigators have discovered. During his time in the military, as a Navy Seal, he submitted and received reimbursements for personal travel, as he was building a home in Whitefish, which resulted in a military investigation calling him out for “lapses in judgement”. As Secretary of the Interior, he resigned in disgrace after 18 ethics investigations, almost keeping up with his boss, newly christened “orange Jesus” by Liz Cheney, after she overheard fellow Republicans addressing Trump thusly.

Zinke, and almost all Republicans, are wrong on the climate emergency, too. This issue is front and center for the whole country, with an estimated 65-80 per cent of voters wanting strong climate action. Just this year Montanans suffered through raging floodwaters in Gardiner and Red Lodge, a destructive grass fire in Denton in December, a deadly 21-car pile-up on I-90 west of Hardin, caused by a violent dust storm that obliterated driving visibility in seconds, extreme drought for eastern Montana farmers and ranchers, extreme heat in July and September, and smoke-filled air from huge fires south and west of us, degrading our air quality to hazardous. While Zinke has flown all over the country on private planes, with his big-donor oil and gas “friends”, Monica Tranel sued, and won, a case on NorthWestern Energy rate-payers` behalf, after NWE benefited exclusively from a decades-long “pre-approval” plan, that insured corporate profits, and charged rate-payers before energy was even consumed, to the tune of half-a-billion dollars.

Zinke's recent campaign ad features an idyllic small-town rodeo, with a folksy narrator extolling old-fashioned virtues by the good folks who love “America, Montana, and their children”. The narrator explains these folks' small-town values are threatened by President Biden, and the high price of gas. Nonsense! There's a clear choice in November. Monica Tranel supports women, believes climate science, defends transitioning to clean energy, and works hard at addressing our climate emergency with real policy work. Ryan Zinke takes dark-money, and dirty fossil-fuel corporate donations at every chance. “Lead Bullet” Zinke reintroduced lead for bullet/shot usage on wildlife refuges, after Obama`s ban. He`s never stated climate concerns or proposed policies regarding children's livable futures. Yet his smarmy ad suggests only his “folks” support “America, Montana, and their children.” Climate change denial doesn't demonstrate “loving your children”.

Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson famously said, “The good thing about science is that it`s true whether or not you believe in it.” Climate scientists predicted our planet`s extreme violent weather, the droughts, huge fires, and polluted smoke-filled skies. Yet they were ignored by many otherwise concerned and caring parents. To protect their bottom line, fossil fuel corporations actively lied, dissembled and obfuscated regarding climate facts. We know this now. If you are a willfully ignorant climate-change denying person, you might not care about climate science. But your kids and your grandkids surely will. Vote for Monica Tranel's clear, clean, cold fishing stream, not Ryan Zinke's dirty, polluted, muddy pot hole.