Barb Kerr: Bells Across America, a way to celebrate and honor the U.S. Constitution

Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23) is kicked off with a nation-wide event — Bells Across America, an annual celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Participants gather to ring bells, much as the church bells of Philadelphia rang out when the U.S. Constitution was first signed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, 1787.

Might each Butte-Silver Bow resident, business, and church take the time on Sept. 17 to ring a bell for 1 minute at 2 p.m. MDT to herald the beginning of this commemorative week? Now more than ever, let’s show our patriotism. Wouldn’t it be awesome if we could hear bells ringing across Butte on Saturday at 2 p.m. for 1 minute?

This celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Who are the Daughters of the American Revolution? The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to historical preservation, promotion of education, and encouragement of patriotic endeavor.

DAR members participate in many projects that preserve our cultural heritage (i.e., historical sites, gravesites, headstones, genealogical records, artifacts, historical documents, etc.). Members volunteer in support of active-duty military and veterans, and award scholarships and financial aid to students and classroom teachers. This month Silver Bow Chapter, NSDAR members will welcome new citizens during the September 15th Naturalization ceremonies being held in Butte.

DAR members trace proven lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution — one who fought in or gave support to the Revolutionary War. If you wish to learn more about this organization, please visit dar.org or reach out to your local Silver Bow Chapter at silverbowchapter@gmail.com.