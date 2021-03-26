Away from the public good

Public education is one of the great notions of our civilization and one that, historically, has been leveraged to great effect in Montana. It’s a simple idea—we provide our kids with a solid, basic education, regardless of where they live or their socio-economic background—and one that carries profound dividends.

A handful of bills now in the Legislature (HB329, HB279, HB633 and HB129) would immutably alter that ideal, draining taxpayer money away from the public good and funneling it toward private and religious schools.

The result: fewer resources for Montana’s public schools, an even greater burden on local taxpayers, and the erosion of a trust that we hold with each other.

Craig Lancaster, Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0