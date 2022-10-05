As a law enforcement officer, I’m voting for the good guy, Ryan Zinke

Voting for the good guy, Ryan Zinke

At the congressional debate in Missoula, democrat Monica Tranel got uncontrollably angry when her opponent, former Congressman Ryan Zinke, pointed out she works for an activist group that wants to defund the police. Tranel got spitting mad and snatched the mic from Zinke after the moderator told her she was out of time. And then Tranel, an environmental lawyer, did what lawyers do and spun away from inconvenient facts.

Being a member of law enforcement myself I wanted to know the truth, so I did my own investigation.

Zinke was right. Monica Tranel works for an activist group called 350 Montana which primarily seeks to end fossil fuels and takes up other environmental issues, but also has said on Twitter they support radically defunding police departments by redistributing funds elsewhere.

Remember in the debate she also denied the basic and widely known fact that Chinese made fentanyl and meth is coming across the southern border through Mexico. Fentanyl is the number one public safety threat facing Montana.

Most troubling though is during my research I also learned she fought the prison sentence for a convicted serial child rapist and sought to have him released. She was not a public defender, she chose to take this pedophile’s appeal and made the choice to try and put him back in the streets where he would likely commit repeat crimes against little girls.

Zinke made a compelling case for himself, highlighting his work with Indian tribes to stop opioids trafficking and helped secure the southwest border. He also found funding and training opportunities for law enforcement to carry and deploy Narcan, the drug that reverses an opioid overdose that is frequently used to save law enforcement who respond to overdoses.

My job is to put the bad guys away and keep the good guys safe. In this case, I’m voting for the good guy Ryan Zinke.

Ryan Funke,

St. Regis