APR’s proposal to BLM would set a terrible precedent

An important deadline approaches for Montanans fighting to stop the American Prairie Reserve from decimating the agricultural economy of eastern Montana. The Bureau of Land Management will take public comment until Sept. 28 on APR’s proposal to “rewild” their federal grazing allotments by removing them from agricultural production. The stakes of this proposal are high due to the precedent it would set.

Specifically, APR has proposed to change seven federal grazing allotments, totaling 57,000 acres of public land, from cattle grazing to open range for free-roaming bison. APR seeks permission to remove interior fences and other improvements from these allotments.

Today APR’s bison are considered domestic animals, but they’ve made it clear they intend to convert those animals to wildlife at the earliest opportunity. They even attempted to make a secret deal with the Bullock administration to accomplish this goal last year.

The problem with APR’s proposal is that “rewilding” is not a legal use of BLM land. BLM (originally the National Grazing Service) was created in 1934 under the Taylor Grazing Act, which reserved unclaimed public lands for agricultural production. BLM land is intended to benefit the public by ensuring an adequate and affordable food supply for the country.