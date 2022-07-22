Amanda Curtis and Erik Burke: Eric Feaver remembered as uniter, champion for unions

The June 22 passing of our founding president Eric Feaver left us shocked and sad, but it also left us more determined than ever to carry forward his lifelong mission to better the lives of Montana families.

Over the course of his nearly eight decades, Eric Feaver served his country, his colleagues, his union members, the state of Montana, and his adopted hometown of Helena. Eric Feaver made an indelible imprint on everything he touched.

It's nearly impossible to list in one editorial all of Eric’s crowning achievements on behalf of his neighbors and colleagues. Eric led numerous efforts in the Legislature and at the ballot box to protect against spurious attempts to wipe out critical funding of public services. Eric believed in Democracy, and time and again, he stepped up to protect voting rights.

Eric dedicated his last four decades to protecting the right of public employees to bargain with their employers, including state employees who now bargain with the governor through a consistent pre-budget bargaining process. He merged large, separate and fiercely independent unions twice, uniting and strengthening Montana’s labor movement for the betterment of us all. Eric knew that unions are the only way to assure fairness, equitable treatment, due process, and a real middle class – and he spent his entire life fighting to make sure that unions in Montana continued to thrive and that folks realized that unions are strongest when we work together.

Eric’s largest legacy may be his work in public education. A public educator first and foremost, Eric triumphantly defeated every privatization and school voucher bill that came before the Montana Legislature to assure that public tax dollars are spent on public schools and not redirected to unaccredited, unaccountable, and even out-of-state institutions that would gladly profit from such schemes. Eric worked to completely reconstruct Montana’s system of education funding – not once, but twice – in an ongoing effort to attain adequate and equitable school funding.

Eric never backed down from a fight to defend the Montana Constitution and its visionary provisions regarding schools, universities, an independent judiciary, and good government. He worked to pass the six mill levy to fund our university system three times. He worked tirelessly to save our state’s retirement systems and ensure their assets would be secure from legislative raids.

Feaver was a uniter, always willing to work with anyone, even if the day before they had been his sworn enemy. He put his neighbors, his community, and workers ahead of himself at every turn. He lifted others up, educating, training and setting the example for generations of fellow labor leaders, policymakers, educators.

We are now, each of us, standing on his shoulders as we consider our role in protecting the Montana we love from privatizers and profiteers. Eric’s fire for justice was a candle that lit a ﬂame in thousands of us who will carry the torch and fan the ﬂames to protect Montana’s constitutional guarantees.