Alex Amonette: Keep the climate conversation going

We hear, “Montana — a big small town with really long streets.” That’s why Montana's Citizens’ Climate Lobby deeply appreciates the League of Women Voters (LWV) and other organizers of the webinar, “Climate Extremes in Montana – Stories of Change and Resilience” on Nov. 16. We’re honored to have been one of its co-sponsors. Thanks to Phil Drake (Helena Independent Record), for his excellent coverage.

Kelsey Jensco of the Montana Climate Office reviewed climate data from the past and present, and highlighted future trends. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes shared their wisdom and policies to meet the climate-change challenge.

Michael Durglo, Jr., Tribal Preservation Department Head/Climate Change Advisory Committee Chairman, said, “I was taught that I must care for all those things that cannot take care of themselves, and this includes the land, the water, the plants, the animals. When we’re impacted by high-intensity wildfire or by long periods of drought, those impacts bring ripple effects to the behavior, location, and abundance of the plants and animals that people like me need to sustain my culture and my traditions. I am responsible for keeping all those things healthy and balanced.”

“Climate change is already making it harder for all of us. Unless something is done, future generations may suffer grave and irreparable harm and climate change will add to the burdens and the suffering our youth already face. Today, we can still make a difference. But the longer we wait, the less likely it will be that future generations will be able to respond.”

We need more state-wide conversations like this in our “big small town” to share all of our concerns and solutions. Extreme weather events driven by climate change, primarily due to burning fossil fuels, impact Montana now and are expected to become more frequent.

These events – droughts, heat waves, wildfires, and floods – are bad for us, our health, and our economy. Just ask the folks in Gardiner and Red Lodge where tourism businesses suffered when the Yellowstone River and Rock Creek flooded, and workers at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine which suspended operations for the longest period in its history due to the Stillwater River flooding.

Like the LWV, we’re nonpartisan. We’re a nonprofit, grassroots advocacy climate-change organization focused on national policies that complement local solutions. Our volunteers come from all sides of the “aisle”.

We think the most effective policy that Congress could enact to efficiently and quickly transition to cleaner, healthier, and more affordable energy is an economy-wide carbon price with a border adjustment, featuring:

• A fee on fossil fuels at the well/mine/port. This price incentivizes businesses and people to switch to low-carbon energy.

• Cash back: Revenue from the fee is rebated to us monthly to shield against price hikes as we transition.

• A carbon border adjustment imposed on covered fuels and select goods. If these goods are imported from a country that doesn’t have an equivalent carbon price, they’ll pay a surcharge to make up the difference.

• Similar American-made products exported to any country will get refunded for the carbon fee paid in the U.S. to protect trade competitiveness and encourage other countries to price carbon. Many of our biggest trading partners already do this.

• No new regulations, no growing the government

By 2050, we must be carbon neutral, meaning that our net fossil-fuel emissions are zero. Because of Montana's unique geography and geology, we can embrace energy innovation to meet this challenge and bring more jobs here.

Join us to ask Senators Tester and Daines, and Congressmen Rosendale and Zinke, for their support of this and other effective climate policy solutions.

Let’s keep talking, Montana!