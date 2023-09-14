The Butte Literacy Program was challenged by The American Federation of Teachers to show how “Unions Power America” in text or in a video. We stepped up to that challenge. So it was with great pleasure I read J.P. Gallagher’s guest view in The Montana Standard in which he said, “This Labor Day, we celebrate past, present and future members of all local labor unions. These men and women continue to play a significant role in creating a more equitable and inclusive work environment for all employees.”

At the Butte Literacy Program, we continue to build on this union legacy; we are helping to create a more equitable and inclusive work environment for all employees. We help those age 16 and older who did not graduate from high school earn their high school equivalency diplomas. This is important because now 63% of all jobs in the United States require post-high school training. That means that to open the doors to greater economic security, people have to have a high school diploma. Once they earn their high school equivalency diplomas, we help them get into a post-high school program.

For over 100 years this is what the unions did — helped adults find stable employment in safe environments at good wages. Unions helped millions of men and women move into the middle class.

When I became the Butte Literacy Program coordinator in 2018, we redesigned the program. I worked with the Board of Directors on strategic planning that I learned courtesy of the AFT when I taught in the Cleveland, Ohio, schools to establish a framework for a 21st-century program. Then I used collegial and team-building skills I learned as part of my AFT experience to shape our volunteer tutors into a cohesive, mutually supportive group to fit into that framework.

Our program offers a completely free, flexible, student-centered educational program. Students work one-on-one with trained volunteer tutors from the community. All instruction is based on diagnostic testing followed by prescriptive teaching designed to quickly and thoroughly increase a student’s knowledge, skills, and self-confidence. This method works; our exam success rate is 96.7%. On average, students complete all aspects of the program in six months.

For 99% of our students, they enroll with us to earn a high school diploma by passing the five HiSET exams. As of today, 61% of our students are high school drop-outs between 16 and 24 years of age. The remaining 39% are over 25.

We all know that a high school diploma is neither the be-all nor the end-all of education; it just opens the doors for further training. We are proud to have 40 graduates, 19 of whom have been accepted into career/tech programs, college, or the military. We help students complete all applications including the FAFSA.

Graduation is also individualized. We hold a graduation party for each student who wants one with cake, sparkling fruit juice, certificates of recognition and good conversation. At the height of COVID, we held one on the steps of the city-county building on an icy December day. A year later, a father was in tears at his son’s graduation because he had thought he would never see it happen.

We accomplish all this with 14 volunteer tutors, most of whom are retired. The tutors and staff share one belief: Education leads to a better future for individuals, for communities, for nations and for the planet. Whether staff, tutors or members of the Board of Directors, we share our idealism through hard work, humor and consistent encouragement.

It is now 142 years since the first miners’ union formed in Butte. Butte continues to be a strong union town; signs proclaim “Proud Union Home” in every neighborhood. The Butte Literacy Program plans to continue to help the people of Butte-Silver Bow earn high school diplomas by focusing on academics.

In her guest column in The Montana Standard on Sept. 2, Mary Sheehy Moe wrote “Between automation, off-shoring and anti-union legislation, union membership today is at a historic low. Too bad. Union membership gave [us] better wages, insurance, and working conditions than our nonunion peers. But that wasn’t the benefit we enjoyed most. There’s something indescribable about joining forces with fellow workers to lift up the work you do and the people you do it with and for.”

At the Butte Literacy Program, the ideals of the labor movement Mary Sheehy Moe described, are at work. They define our goals and shape relationships with each other, our students and the community. Four years ago, one of our first students passed his first exam and said to me, “Thank you for believing in me.” Over the past five years, area adults have believed in us enough that we have grown by over 2,500%. I hope that the entire Butte-Silver Bow community continues to believe in us as we move forward.